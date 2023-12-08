When is Pacers vs Lakers NBA In-Season Tournament final? Date, Time, Live Steaming details and more

The wait is finally over. We now have the finalists for the NBA in-season tournament. The Los Angeles Lakers will be facing the Indiana Pacers for the final game of the tournament. But when and where is it going to be played? And how can we watch it?

Keep reading to know all the important details of this game:

When and where will the Los Angeles Lakers be facing the Indiana Pacers for the final game of the tournament?

Indiana Pacers beat Milwaukee Bucks in the semifinals of the NBA in-season tournament by 128-119 to reach the finals. The Los Angeles Lakers, on the other hand, faced the New Orleans Pelicans in the semifinals where the Lakers beat the latter by 133-89, earning the ticket to the finals.

Now coming to the final game of the NBA in-season tournament. It will be between the Los Angeles Lakers and Indiana Pacers, to be held on November 9. It will be played at the T-Mobile Arena, Los Angeles, with the game starting at 8:30 PM EST. Now, an important question is, where to spectate it?

Where to watch the Los Angeles Lakers vs Indiana Pacer final game for the NBA in-season tournament?

The main broadcasters for the Los Angeles Lakers vs Indiana Pacers will be ESPN, ABC, and TNT. You can get access to ABC and ESPN through a streaming platform called Fubo. You can get yourself a free trial, which lasts for 7 days, to enjoy the final game of the NBA in-season tournament.

Apart from Fubu, another excellent option to enjoy the Los Angeles Lakers vs Indiana Pacer game is Sling TV. You can access both ESPN and TNT through the streaming package that Sling TV offers. If you don't want a complete package, you can opt for an NBA league pass for only and all NBA games.

What are the prizes and awards in the NBA in-season tournament?

The team that wins the final game of the NBA in-season tournament, out of Los Angeles Lakers and Indiana Pacers, will be awarded a newly-established trophy known as the NBA Cup. But the trophy will be for the whole team. On an individual level, players will be given in-season tournament MVPs.

In addition to that, the team that wins the championship will be given $500,000. The team who loses the final game will also be provided with a monetary benefit, that is $200,000. The teams who lost in the semifinals were given $100,000 each. The team that lost in the quarterfinals was given $50,000 each.