When is Super Bowl 2024? Time, date, and more

Football fans, brace yourselves! Super Bowl 2024 is approaching, promising the thrill of the annual NFL championship. This American tradition, packed with food, football, commercials, and a star-studded halftime show, is set for February. Wondering about the time, date, and more for Super Bowl 58? Let's unravel the details together!

When is Super Bowl 2024?

Super Bowl 58 is scheduled for February 11, 2024, featuring two teams that have yet to be determined—the victors of the American Football Conference (AFC) and the National Football Conference (NFC) playoffs.

This Sunday, the AFC championship game will see the Kansas City Chiefs face off against the Baltimore Ravens, while the NFC title game will showcase the Detroit Lions against the San Francisco 49ers.

In the previous year, Super Bowl 57 witnessed a thrilling match between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, concluding with a 38-35 victory for Kansas City.

What channel is Super Bowl 58 on?

The Super Bowl 58 will be televised on CBS this year, with a family-friendly edition set to be broadcast on Nickelodeon. Additionally, Paramount+ offers the option to stream the game.

What time is the 2024 Super Bowl?

The commencement is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Eastern Time in Paradise, Nevada, Las Vegas.

Super Bowl 2024 Odds

The NFL Playoffs are down to the final four teams, with Conference Championship Weekend approaching. The top-seeded teams in each conference, namely the 49ers and Ravens, will be hosting the Championship games on Sunday, January 28. Currently, the Super Bowl odds look like this:

San Francisco 49ers +145

Baltimore Ravens +220

Kansas City Chiefs +325

Detroit Lions +700

Who is singing the national anthem at the Super Bowl?

Country music icon and Hall of Famer Reba McEntire will grace the occasion by performing the national anthem. Tiesto is the official DJ for the Super Bowl.

Who will be in the Super Bowl pre-game show?

Reba McEntire, a distinguished member of the Country Music Hall of Fame, the versatile Post Malone, known for crossing genres, and the renowned R&B artist Andra Day are set to deliver captivating renditions of the "Star-Spangled Banner," "America The Beautiful," and "Lift Every Voice and Sing" at the upcoming Super Bowl 58 in Las Vegas on February 11th.

Super Bowl Halftime Show 2024

Renowned R&B artist Usher is slated to take center stage as the headline performer for the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show. This marks his inaugural headlining performance at the halftime show, having previously appeared during the Super Bowl XLV show featuring the Black Eyed Peas.

Usher has conveyed his enthusiasm for the opportunity, describing it as the "ultimate honor." While he has not disclosed details about his setlist or possible guest collaborators, it's customary for halftime shows to include unexpected appearances by A-list musicians.

