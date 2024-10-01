When Is the 2024 NFL Trade Deadline? All You Need to Know

Through four weeks of the NFL season, teams now have a clearer sense of whether they are playoff contenders. If teams believe they are not in the running for the playoffs, they may consider trading players with expiring contracts ahead of the NFL trade deadline.

Although the NFL trade deadline is typically less active compared to other North American sports leagues, a few star players might still be moved.

The 2024 NFL trade deadline is scheduled for Monday, November 4, with all trades needing to be finalized by 4 p.m. EST.

As the deadline nears, several players are emerging as potential trade targets, fueling excitement and speculation among fans and analysts. These five players could be on the move, each bringing valuable skills and fresh opportunities to new teams.

Haason Reddick, DE, New York Jets

The New York Jets traded for pass rusher Haason Reddick in April, acquiring him from the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for a conditional third-round pick.

Reddick has been holding out for a new contract, which led the Eagles to trade him in the first place. After four weeks, he has yet to play a single snap. If the holdout continues, the Jets are likely to trade him to recoup value.

Russell Wilson, QB, Pittsburgh Steelers

Russell Wilson is a key name to watch as the 2024 NFL trade deadline approaches. An injury has sidelined Wilson, allowing Justin Fields to step in as the starting quarterback. Fields has led Pittsburgh to a 3-1 record and may remain the starter for the rest of the season.

Advertisement

If the Steelers decide to stick with Fields, Wilson could become the top quarterback available for trade.

Miles Sanders, RB, Carolina Panthers

Before the 2023 NFL season, Miles Sanders signed a four-year, $25.4 million contract, but he has since lost his starting role. Chuba Hubbard now holds the starting position, and with Jonathan Brooks expected to return soon from the PUP list, Sanders may be seen as expendable.

Teams looking to bolster their running back depth could likely acquire Sanders without much cost.

Jonathan Jones, CB, New England Patriots

The New England Patriots, predicted to struggle this season, are off to a 1-3 start. If their poor performance continues, Jonathan Jones might be traded before the deadline.

A shutdown corner, Jones has logged 19 tackles, forced one fumble, and defended three passes this season. He will likely be one of the top corners available, making him an attractive option for teams needing secondary help.

Advertisement

Davante Adams, WR, Las Vegas Raiders

Despite being mentioned in offseason trade rumors, Davante Adams remained with the Las Vegas Raiders. With the Raiders currently at 2-2, Adams could become a popular trade target if the team falls out of playoff contention in the next month. Since he has a potential out after this season, his availability in trade talks remains a possibility.

ALSO READ: Tyler Badie Injury Update: Broncos RB Carted Off Field With Back Injury vs Jets