When is The 2024 NHL draft? Date, Start time, Live Stream and More

All NHL clubs are now officially in the offseason, as the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs have concluded. Now, NHL fans may look forward to the 2024 NHL Draft. This will be the NHL's 62nd draft.

All 32 clubs will choose prospects based on their specific needs. The draft will be conducted over two consecutive days. Hockey players born between January 1, 2004, and September 15, 2006, are eligible to be drafted. Undrafted non-North American athletes born in 2003 are also eligible for the draft.

2024 NHL draft schedule, date, time, live stream

The 2024 Upper Deck NHL Draft will be held on Friday, June 28 and Saturday, June 29, at the Sphere in Las Vegas, Nevada. Round 1 of the draft begins on June 28 at 4:00 p.m. Pacific time. Rounds 2 through 7 will commence on June 29 at 8:30 a.m. PT.

When and where to watch 2024 NHL Draft?

The Sphere opened in 2023, and this will be the venue's inaugural sporting event, as well as the first to be telecast live. On Friday, ESPN, ESPN+, Sportsnet, and TVA Sports will broadcast the tournament. On Saturday, the event will be broadcast on ESPN+, NHL Network, SN1, and Sportsnet.

Let’s look at 2024 NHL Draft pick order

This year's No. 1 prospect is Macklin Celebrini, a Canadian center. Other promising possibilities include Ivan Demidov, Artyom Levshunov, Anton Silayev, and Cayden Lindstrom. Celebrini is likely to travel to San Jose.

The draft order was selected by a lottery mechanism based on the previous season's standings. The San Jose Sharks have the first overall pick. For the first time in team history, the Sharks will choose first. The Utah Hockey Club will make its first draft choices after the Arizona Coyotes relocated their draft rights to Utah.

Here’s how the 2024 NHL Draft will line up like

San Jose Sharks Chicago Blackhawks Anaheim Ducks Columbus Blue Jackets Montreal Canadiens Utah Hockey Club Ottawa Senators Seattle Kraken Calgary Flames New Jersey Devils Buffalo Sabres Philadelphia Flyers Minnesota Wild San Jose Sharks (from Pittsburgh Penguins) Detroit Red Wings St. Louis Blues Washington Capitals Chicago Blackhawks (from New York Islanders) Vegas Golden Knights New York Islanders (from Tampa Bay Lightning via Chicago Blackhawks) Los Angeles Kings Nashville Predators Toronto Maple Leafs Colorado Avalanche Ottawa Senators (from Boston Bruins via Detroit Red Wings) Montreal Canadiens (from Winnipeg Jets) Carolina Hurricanes Calgary Flames (from Vancouver Canucks) Dallas Stars New York Rangers Anaheim Ducks (from Edmonton Oilers) Philadelphia Flyers (from Florida Panthers)

