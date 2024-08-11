When Is the Last Day of Olympics 2024? All You Need to Know About Paris Closing Ceremony

After more than two weeks of the action-packed atmosphere at the French capital, the Paris Olympics is all set to wrap up the multi-sports event today, on August 11 at the Stade de France. The quadrennial event officially began on Friday, July 26, and saw a series of dramas unfold during the Summer Games.

However, it is time for athletes to bid goodbye as the last day of the competition is also going to be today, August 11. The closing ceremony will then be followed. It will be a traditional event and will begin at 9 p.m. CEST, or 3 p.m. ET. Moreover, around 80,000 spectators will gather to celebrate the athletes and the host city.

Although how long the ceremony will last is not yet announced, it is important to note that the last time at Tokyo, it lasted for around three hours. Fans from the UK can tune into BBC One, BBC iPlayer, and the BBC Sport website and app to watch the event. Meanwhile, US viewers can watch the ceremony on NBC, Peacock, and NBC Olympics.

The ceremony will feature a wide range of activities. The Paris 2024 Olympic committee already disclosed that there will be over a hundred performers, acrobats, dancers, and circus artists. The celebration will start with the usual parade of athletes. There will also be a display of the participating nations’ flags, and the lowering of the Olympic flag.

Advertisement

Also Read: Everything About Paris Olympics’ Newest Sport; Breaking

Some final medals will be given out during the closing ceremony. Additionally, Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo will hand over the Olympic flag to Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass as the next Olympics is going to take place at the La-la land in 2028.

Furthermore, fans can expect their favorite artist to take on the stage at the closing event, just like it happened during the opening ceremony. Billie Eilish, Snoop Dogg, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and H.E.R. are some of the performers who are going to mesmerize fans with their performances. American actor and film producer Tom Cruise is also rumored to be part of the closing celebration.

Lastly, it is important to highlight that ahead of the event, several athletic competition is lineup including wrestling, cycling, men’s water polo, men’s handball, women’s volleyball, women’s marathon, and women’s weightlifting, among others.

Advertisement

Thus, it will be fascinating to watch both the competitions and the closing ceremony of the Paris Olympics today before the event comes to a close at the French capital.

Also Read: All Celebrities Who Attended Paris Olympics So Far Before the Closing Ceremony 2024