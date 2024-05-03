When Is The NHL Draft? All You Need To Know

The next NHL draft is coming up soon. With the Stanley Cup playoffs still ongoing and the draft lottery approaching, the premier draft would follow after a champion is declared. As non-playoff teams attempt to enhance their draft status, luck will play a role with the No. 1 overall pick available. However, when Nashville hosts the draft in 2023, where will it be held in 2024? Here's everything you should know about when and where the 2024 NHL Draft will be held.

When and Where is the NHL Draft?

The 2024 NHL draft is set to take place from Friday, June 28 to Saturday, June 29. The 2024 draft will allegedly be placed at the Sphere in Las Vegas, Nevada. The rights to the No. 1 overall pick have not yet been determined.

The NHL Draft lottery will take place on Tuesday, May 7, with the San Jose Sharks, Chicago Blackhawks (who picked first overall last season), and Anaheim Ducks having the greatest odds to choose first.

Macklin Celebrini, the Boston University center, is widely regarded as the finest prospect in the 2024 draft class. Others include Michigan State defender Artyom Levshunov, Medicine Hat Tigers forward Cayden Lindstrom, and SKA St. Petersburg forward Ivan Demidov, among others.

Macklin Celebrini is expected to be the first-round pick this 2024 NHL Draft

The hockey world is keeping a close eye on Macklin Celebrini of Boston University, who is likely to be the first overall pick. Once the lottery selects the first team, it repeats the process for the second selection, with team rankings deciding the remaining choices.

The Blues' highest possible choice is No. 6, but the chances are not in their favor. Similar to the NBA draft, ping-pong balls will decide each club's fate, with the team with the weakest record having a stronger chance of getting the first two picks.

The NHL initially used a draft lottery in 1995. Before then, the NHL draft order was determined only by regular season standings. There have been several changes since the first lottery, including the number of NHL franchises, which presently stands at 32.

How far can you get in the NHL draft lottery?

There are two lottery drawings: one for the top pick and one for the second pick. Once the top two selections have been determined, the other clubs will be awarded picks 3-16 in the opposite order of the regular season standings. Picks 17–32 are based on regular season standings and playoff results.

The lottery allows clubs to advance up the NHL draft order by up to ten positions from where they placed in the regular season standings. As a result, 11 clubs are in contention for the first overall choice.

The team with the 12th-worst record may advance to No. 2, the club with the 13th-worst record can rise to No. 3, and so on.

Teams may only improve their draft position through the lottery twice in five years, commencing with the 2022 lottery.

