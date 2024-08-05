When Is Tom Brady Eligible for Hall of Fame? Timeline for Canton Induction

Tom Brady has impressed his fans for a multitude of reasons, setting and breaking nearly all the quarterback records in the league. He is considered the Greatest of All Time and has secured some outstanding achievements throughout his illustrious career. This includes being named to 15 Pro Bowls, being the First-Team All-Pro three times, and winning MVP three times.

However, the seven-time Super Bowl Champion is still not eligible for the Hall of Fame. This raises concerns among fans about when he will be inducted and what his timeline for Canton induction will be. This is considerable as the 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enrichment Week is already up and will last between August 1 and 4.

However, the American football quarterback is nowhere on the list this time around. It is because he officially retired from the NFL just last year in 2023. Thus, it is reportedly believed that Brady will be eligible for the Class of 2028 Hall of Fame inductions.

According to the Pro Football Hall of Fame's website, football players must be inactive from their professional career for five consecutive years to be eligible for the Hall of Fame. Thus, Tom Brady’s fans must wait another four years to see the player being inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Meanwhile, it is important to note that Brady recently celebrated his 47th birthday with an emotional tribute to his kids and loved ones on Saturday, August 3. He shared some beautiful pictures of his family with his fans on social media.

Brady even captioned the Instagram post, “The lost files from 46! What a special year with these beautiful kids, the best family and friends anyone could ask for, and all of you! Here's to making 47 our best year yet... Also, you get to post a selfie on your birthday, everyone chill out.”

Moreover, the quarterback was recently inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame at Gillette Stadium. The New England legend was enshrined into the team’s hallowed halls in July, and his jersey number 12 was officially retired at the same time.

In addition, it was announced that a statue of the NFL legend would be erected in his honor. This recognition is well-deserved, given his status as one of the greatest of all time. Fans can now eagerly await the moment when Tom Brady will be honored with the Hall of Fame title in the near future.

