When Jackie Chan Explained Why He Doesn’t Like Watching UFC: ‘That’s Not Martial Arts’

Jackie Chan once explained why he didn’t like the UFC. Chan is one of the most famous martial artists to ever live. He has given fans many memorable movies, like Rush Hour, The Karate Kid, and more.

Chan is a well-respected on-screen personality. He is also an avid follower of the basic MMA rules. His ideology is one of the main reasons behind his disdain for the UFC.

Jackie Chan once revealed what he didn’t like about the UFC

Jackie Chan is a traditional martial artist. He focuses heavily on respect and other aspects of martial arts. Chan also doesn’t relate martial arts to violence. The UFC, meanwhile, is cage fighting between two individuals.

Chan explained he didn’t like that, telling ESPN on the Premier of the movie ‘The Spy Who Lives Next Door’, "I don't like to see 'ultimate fighting. As a martial artist, I find it too violent, putting them in a cage. At the end, it's not fighting anymore. That's not the martial arts. Martial arts is about respect.”

He further added, "When somebody is knocked down, stop. I really respect Sugar Ray Leonard. Come on, [when a guy is down,] stop. Don't fight. That's not the spirit. When you're down, I'll grab you up. 'Are you OK? Should we continue?' That's the martial arts spirit. That's what I want."

Jackie Chan, however, is widely respected. His movies have influenced many professional fighters, as well as his fans, to take up martial arts.

When UFC superstar Israel Adesanya paid tribute to Jackie Chan

Bruce Lee and Jackie Chan are two of the most respected martial arts actors in the world. Former UFC middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya, once revealed that Chan influenced him in a way.

Adesanya said on UFC Countdown ahead of his UFC 281 fight against Alex Pereira, “Bruce Lee is the godfather of MMA, but for me, Jackie Chan was that guy. He was the one that when I used to watch him on movies, I’d be chucking, I’d be smiling, I’d be amazed at what he’s doing He’s the guy that got me into martial arts, and I took up Taekwondo at my primary school at the time.”

Adesanya is one of the few fighters who focus on the art aspect of mixed martial arts. He is a crafty striker, who plays the game with his head as well as with his limbs.

