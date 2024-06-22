When Jake Paul Called Conor McGregor’s Fiance a ‘Four’ Through Vile Social Media Rant

Jake Paul once went on a distasteful rant against Conor McGregor and the Irishman’s fiance Dee Devlin. ‘The Problem Child’ has been pursuing a career in pro-boxing. He has fought MMA legends like Anderson Silva, Nate Diaz, Tyron Woodley, and more.

Paul has often pursued a fight against McGregor and tried to get the Irishman’s attention. However, he has barely received any response from ‘The Notorious’.

Jake Paul’s rant aimed at Conor McGregor and his fiance

Trash-talking is a regular occurrence in combat sports, but there is a code of conduct that keeps women, children, and other family members out of it. Jake Paul went too far in his rant against Conor McGregor.

He proposed a fight offer to the Irishman through an Instagram video. Paul said: “What the f–k is up you Irish c–t. Good morning, Conor McGregor — I know you’re probably beating up old dudes in a bar right now, or maybe you’re jacking off because you’re sick of f–king your wife.”

He added: “I mean, she’s a four, Conor — you could do a lot better. Our team sent you a $50 million offer this morning … the biggest fight offer you’ve ever been offered, but you’re scared to fight me, Conor.”

Paul concluded: “You don’t want to lose to a f–king YouTuber. You’re 0-1 as a boxer; I’m 2-0 as a boxer. I just came off the eighth-biggest pay-per-view event in history, but you want to fight Dustin Poirier, who has less followers on Instagram than my f–king dog. That’s a fact.”

McGregor has never bothered to respond to Paul’s callout. He has so far fought once in pro-boxing. McGregor took on the consensus greatest of all time, Floyd Mayweather in 2016. ‘The Notorious’ lasted 10 rounds with Mayweather before suffering a TKO loss in his boxing debut.

Jake Paul’s reaction to Conor McGregor pulling out of UFC 303

Conor McGregor was forced to withdraw from his UFC 303 fight against Michael Chandler with an undisclosed injury . Jake Paul reacted by retweeting a classy message on social media.

The message read: "Injuries are an unfortunate part of any sport. The impact is considerably higher in individual sports and even more so in combat sports where the event is built around specific marquee matchups. Fans lose and so do the fighters. No one wants to have to cancel or reschedule but it’s the business of fighting and ensuring athletes are healthy before stepping into battle."

While Paul has had his beefs with McGregor, his recent action was commendable. Conor McGregor’s fight against Michael Chandler, meanwhile, is expected to be rescheduled in August or September.