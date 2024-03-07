When Jaylen Brown Left NBA Executive Worried He Could Get Bored Of Basketball Because He Was ‘Too Smart For The League'

Celtics’ Jaylen Brown is currently having a great time in his career as he stands on top of the Eastern Conference, making him and his team one of the favorites to play the NBA Conference Finals. But did you know Jaylen Brown was once called “too smart for the league”? Yes, some might not believe but Brown is a smart guy.

In 2016, Jaylen Brown was a top prospect getting into the NBA but one executive didn’t think the same way as he believed that the Atlanta-based NBA superstar was “too smart” and the league wouldn’t be a place for him. But, now we know that Jaylen Brown has what it takes to be a true pro.

Jaylen Brown is “an extremely intelligent kid”

When the NBA draft comes around each year, fans, teams, and pundits are expected to analyze each player's skill set. However, Jaylen Brown faced another possible hurdle before the 2016 selection. Brown possessed the physical capabilities and skills to succeed in the NBA after graduating from college. His personality, on the other hand, appeared to be a source of concern for certain clubs.

Veteran NBA reporter Marc J. Spears wrote in the Undefeated at the time. and said that Jaylen Brown is “too smart for the league.”

Advertisement

ALSO READ: ‘1 Year Left To Win 5 Rings’: Jaylen Brown Trolled Over Resurfaced Video Where He Talks About Winning 5 NBA Titles by 28

How “smart” is Jaylen Brown really?

How smart could Brown be being an NBA player? “Too smart”. Like hell, many would say. But he was really smart. It wasn’t just Spears who thought he was intelligent there was another NBA executive as well who thought the same.

Recalling the incident NBA assistant general manager said, “He is an extremely intelligent kid. He took a graduate school class at Cal in his freshman year. He is a person who is inquisitive about everything. Because he is so smart, it might be intimidating to some teams. He wants to know why you are doing something instead of just doing it. I don’t think it’s bad, but it’s a form of questioning authority. It’s not malicious. He just wants to know what is going on. Old-school coaches don’t want guys that question stuff.” H/T-Andscape

Brown averaged 14.6 points and 5.4 rebounds as a true freshman at the University of California-Berkeley, earning Pac-12 Freshman of the Year honors in his last season. After Cal was knocked out in the first round of the tournament, Brown immediately opted to skip his remaining collegiate eligibility and join the NBA draft.

ALSO READ: ‘1 Year Left To Win 5 Rings’: Jaylen Brown Trolled Over Resurfaced Video Where He Talks About Winning 5 NBA Titles by 28