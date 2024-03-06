When Jayson Tatum 'Blacked Out' While Trying To Dunk On Lebron James During His Rookie Year

Jayson Tatum is one of the best attacking and defensive forwards in the current world of the NBA. We all recall that incredible moment when the Boston Celtics All-Star forward, in his rookie season, dunked over the acclaimed NBA GOAT and Los Angeles Laker superstar LeBron James. Tatum made the league and the world aware that he would be a force to be reckoned with and continues to do so.

Boston Celtics has a long NBA history winning 17 NBA Championships which makes them the team with the most championship victories only tying their legacy with the Los Angeles Lakers who have also won 17 championships. This made Tatum’s rookie appearance more interesting showing how much drive he really had playing for such a big team.

Jayson Tatum recalled the incident when he ‘kinda blacked out’ going up against LeBron James

Boston Celtics had an added degree of pressure to perform flawlessly in Tatum’s debut. However, Tatum’s expectations were shattered as LeBron James stopped his first field goal effort. Speaking about that specific occasion on Kenny Beecham's podcast, the 5-time All-Star revealed his true sentiments.

He said, "I was like, 'Aw sh*t.' It was Kyrie's first game back. The energy, the environment was crazy. I was nervous all day, my first NBA game, I'm playing against LeBron. And as a basketball player, everybody's gonna be nervous, especially that game. You're just praying. You're hoping that your first shot goes in, and the complete opposite happened with me."

Despite his early setback as a highly touted rookie, the Duke standout made his impact on the game. He had a double-double of 14 points and 10 rebounds on 41.7% shooting from the field. Furthermore, in the 2018 Eastern Conference Finals against the King James-led Cleveland Cavaliers, a rookie JT was ready to get revenge on the 20-time All-Star player. In the pivotal Game 7, he rushed to the hoop and dunked on LeBron. For the 26-year-old, this was a moment he wanted to remember forever.

Tatum added, “Tale of two stories, it felt like two different seasons, right? To against him in Game 7. I don't know, I drove to the lane, I kinda blacked out for a second, I jumped - I dunked it. I don't know what came over, chest bump him and yell at him, I have that picture in my house."

About Jayson Tatum

Jayson Tatum has spent 7 seasons with the Celtics. In 497 regular season games, he averaged 23.0 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 3.5 assists. He was picked to play in five All-Star games. The Boston Celtics are presently leading the Eastern Conference, making them one of the favorites to reach the NBA Finals this season.

