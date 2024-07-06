When JBL Accidentally Shared Screenshot Of His NSFW Google Search During NXT TakeOver

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of nudity

NXT TakeOver: San Antonio took place on January 28, 2017. Then-SmackDown commentator JBL was closely monitoring the show, tweeting in support of Paul Ellering, who was the manager of The Authors of Pain. However, his post was a screenshot of his computer browser that showed his tabs.

Explicit words were written in one of the tabs of his browser, leading to the embarrassment of the WWE Hall of Famer in front of the wrestling internet community. In Google Search, one tab noted 'Katka Kyptova nude'.

Before posting his computer monitor photo featuring The Authors of Pain and Paul Ellering, JBL didn't pay attention to the tab. The fans were quick to point it out.

Realizing his mistake, the former WWE Champion swiftly removed the post, but it was too late. Many fans already saved the screenshot of JBL's post, making it viral. After deleting the tweet, he reuploaded the post in support of Paul Ellering, cropping the Google tab.

Wrestlers often quickly delete controversial posts

Besides JBL, many wrestlers have uploaded and deleted their posts after posting something controversial. Former WWE wrestler Dolph Ziggler once took a shot at the management through his tweet, but he immediately deleted it, realizing it could land him in trouble.

In addition, Scott Hall and Kevin Nash made non-PG posts on social media without noticing, but they promptly removed them.

The social media post didn't have an impact on JBL's career

JBL served as a commentator at the time he made the post. In the past seven years, WWE has undergone a notable transformation after Vince McMahon's sale of the company to Endeavor Group. Now, Triple H serves as the head of creative.

However, JBL is still signed to WWE, even though he doesn't serve as a commentator anymore. He works as an ambassador for WWE, doing various promotional activities.

The former WWE Champion was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2020. His recent noteworthy tenure was serving as the manager of Baron Corbin in WWE NXT. He still makes surprise appearances on TV, with the last one being as a guest commentator on an episode of SmackDown last year.

