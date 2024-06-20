When Jerry Stackhouse Said LeBron Needs 6 NBA Rings to be GOAT like Michael Jordan

Jerry Stackhouse is one of only four athletes to have shared the honor of playing alongside both LeBron James and Michael Jordan. Even though he only played one month with the Miami Heat in 2010–11 and played with a retiring Michael Jordan on the Washington Wizards in 2002–03, he still got to see the legends up close and personal.

Stackhouse has largely refrained from selecting between Jordan and Lebron James in the GOAT debate when asked his opinions about it. But in 2013, he clarified that "His Airness" was leading the conversation and that Bron had to catch up to MJ to compete on the same level.

What did Stackhouse say?

Sharing his thoughts, Stackhouse said, "LeBron James is a champion, so you would think that he would rank highly among the players. You could argue that he is one of the best players of all time, if not the best, but the only way he can truly support that claim is if he can win as many titles as Michael Jordan does."

LeBron still needs 2 titles to match Jordan’s number

James was close to winning his second championship as a Heat player when Stackhouse made his remarks. But before LeBron James went hot in the closing minutes of Game 6 and Ray Allen made his most iconic shot to force a seventh game, Miami was on the verge of losing to the San Antonio Spurs in the 2013 Finals, and Ring No. 2 almost never happened.

In the present era, the native of Ohio still lacks two championships to Jordan's total, and, likely, he will never catch up. James is still performing at a very high level, but in December he will turn 40. Moreover, the Los Angeles Lakers don't appear to be serious competitors.

