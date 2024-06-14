When Jerry West Compared Kobe Bryant’s Competitive Drive With Himself; All You Need to Know

Kobe Bryant is regarded as NBA's one of the most competitive athletes. His obsession with victory caused him to sour some of his relationships with coaches and teammates. The Black Mamba always put in a lot of effort behind the scenes because he thought it was how he separated himself from his competitors.

That's a very traditional way of going about winning. It's important to note that Kobe's admiration for fellow Lakers icon Jerry West has always been strong, given that West's influence was a major factor in Kobe's decision to play his entire career in Los Angeles. Bryant was regarded by The Logo as the best prospect he had ever worked with, and he was always a big fan.

What did West say?

Speaking about Kobe West said, “It was always much more serious to me when a fan paid to come see a game. They paid for two things, playing as hard as you could possibly play, and also, if they’re rooting for the Lakers, they won. Not that I dislike players today, but I wish there was more.”

ALSO READ: NBA Icon Jerry West Passes Away at Age 86

Kobe wanted to win every game

The championship is the aim of an NBA player. In addition to preserving legacies, that gives a team the advantage over the other 29 teams in North America. Kobe's obsession with capturing those crowns paid off, as he won five during a legendary 20-year career.

Advertisement

Even with Shaquille O'Neal in the lineup, Bean was his team's go-to scorer. Despite having natural talent, Bryant never settled and always put in a lot of work. He was known for his fierce competitiveness. According to Julius Randle, the Black Mamba outworked everyone with early-morning workouts that included defensive drills at five in the morning. It solidified Kobe's reputation as a fierce competitor who held himself to a high standard and demanded respect from everyone around him.