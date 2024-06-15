When Jets’ Darren Waller Opened Up About Overdosing on Drugs During 2017 Suspension

Darren Waller, who recently admitted that he is not able to give “100 per cent” to football, once revealed his drug addiction and the time when the tight end was suspended in 2017.

The now 31-year-old, who was drafted by the Baltimore Ravens in 2015 was suspended twice ahead of his third season before the American footballer realised it was enough and he needed help.

When Darren Waller spoke about his drug addiction and suspension in 2017

Darren Waller talked about his struggles with drug addiction and snorting pills in 2017 as the New York Giants player was serving a one-year suspension after the violation of NFL's substance abuse policy.

Waller told during his appearance on 2nd Wind Podcast last year that he used to wake up at night and “it's like I just sweated my whole body out and I was just cold and felt crazy.”

He further said, “I don't know what happened, but then you look back and process it through therapy and stuff, and it's like, you OD'ed, you didn't voluntarily take a nap there for like six hours.”

Waller realised he had no control over him and he would “at least go to rehab and see what this is like.”

Back in 2022, during his interview with HBO’s correspondent David Scott, Waller admitted that he used to drink “four to five times a week, at least.” Darren revealed that he was down enough to try to change the way he felt.

Advertisement

The former wide receiver turned tight end was banned for a year by the NFL after which he realised he had put his football career at risk.

Darren Waller's near-death experience following overdose

Darren Waller almost died during the 2017 preseason following a drug overdose when he was provided with Fentanyl from a local drug dealer on Aug 11th of that year. It was a wake-up call for the player.

Waller realised it was the time he needed help to change and he checked into a rehab facility in Maine since he felt the world was more than what he was limited to, during his addiction.

During the interview with David Scott, after facing a near-death experience, Darren felt he was blessed with the opportunity to play in the game again. He continued, “I’ll take that opportunity seriously, just how I’m taking every day seriously.”

Meanwhile, Waller recently announced his retirement from professional football. The former Giants player, in a video announcing his unfortunate decision, said that he faced another near-death experience in November.

Advertisement

Waller stated that his post-retirement plans are things that he wants to do and he is “going to invest time in that.” Additionally, “I’m also going to continue to be what I’ve done for addiction and mental health, that kind of advocacy,” he said in the video.

Darren's personal life has not been good as well. He was married to Plum’s Las Vegas Aces star Kelsey Plum since March 4, 2023 however, it didn't last forever and the two decided to part ways just after a year of their marriage.