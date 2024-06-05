When Joe Rogan Almost Died After Accident That Left His Head ‘Pouring Blood’

Have you ever faced a life-threatening accident? Joe Rogan did, and it's a chilling story. Imagine being 14, playing with friends, and suddenly, a giant metal piece crashes onto your head. Rogan recently shared this terrifying experience on his podcast.

He recalled how his head was "pouring blood" and the fear that gripped him. How close did he come to dying? What went through his mind during those horrifying moments? Rogan's recounting is both shocking and captivating.

A crane attachment hit Joe Rogan

When Joe Rogan was just 14 years old, he faced a terrifying accident that nearly cost him his life. On a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan recounted the harrowing experience to comedian and Impractical Jokers star Sal Vulcano.

Rogan and his friends were exploring a storage area filled with enormous concrete sewer pipes. “When I was like 14, me and a few friends were playing around in this place where they stored these like enormous concrete sewer pipes, like these big f*cking pipes,” he recalled.

As they were playing, a giant metal attachment used for crane operations slipped and struck him on the head. “It slipped and hit me in the head. I didn’t go unconscious, but I grayed out — like grayed out — and my head was pouring blood,” Rogan explained.

Despite the severity of the injury, Rogan remained conscious, though he was understandably terrified. “I went to the hospital, and I thought I was going to die. I did think I was going to die at that point,” he admitted. However, Rogan noted that his young age likely amplified his fear.

Advertisement

How Rogan cheated the Grim Reaper

Fortunately, the metal piece only fell a short distance due to other concrete obstacles, which prevented it from causing even more severe damage. “It banged me in the head, and it didn’t fall on me luckily,” he said.

At the hospital, Rogan received treatment but was soon sent home. He speculated that the medical staff didn’t fully understand the extent of head trauma back then. “I’m sure I had some sort of a concussion. They treated me. I forget what they did, but then they just let me go home,” he shared. Rogan reflected on how the understanding of head injuries has evolved since then.

Even though the accident was traumatic, Rogan did not experience any long-term effects. “I never had a problem looking at the light. I never had a problem with loud noises or anything like that,” he said. However, the incident left a lasting impression on him. “That was probably the closest I’ve ever come to just really worrying about being dead,” he concluded.

Advertisement

This incident shaped him in ways we can only imagine. Have you ever had a brush with death that changed your perspective?