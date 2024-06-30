When Joe Rogan, Daniel Cormier, and Jon Anik’s Cageside Reaction to THIS UFC FIGHT Turned Into Viral Meme

Joe Rogan, Daniel Cormier, and Jon Anik gave birth to one of the legendary reactions in UFC history at UFC 248. They started a viral meme while commentating on the clash between Beneil Dariush and Drakkar Klose.

Klose had hurt Dariush badly before the latter managed to launch a comeback and secure a knockout finish of his own. Rogan, Anik, and Cormier, much like the fans, were stunned by the explosive fight.

Joe Rogan, Daniel Cormier, and Jon Anik’s legendary meme

Beneil Dariush and Drakkar Klose were scheduled for the featured bout spot of UFC 248, headlined by Israel Adesanya vs. Yoel Romero. Klose landed a nasty right hand that looked certain to close the show.

Dariush, however, bit down the mouthpiece and landed a shot of his own, before turning Klose’s lights out. It was a spectacular finish from Dariush and fans, including the broadcast commentators, were stunned.

Joe Rogan, Daniel Cormier, and Jon Anik were overwhelmed by the back-and-forth nature of the fight. They almost fell backward from their chairs and the reactions gave birth to a legendary UFC meme.

Rogan, Anik, and Cormier are three of the most prominent commentators in the UFC. Rogan is the color commentator while Anik plays the role of the play-by-play guy. Cormier, on the other hand, provides analytical inputs from his world championship-caliber MMA career.

Joe Rogan, Daniel Cormier, and Jon Anik: Which events do they commentate on together?

Joe Rogan, Daniel Cormier, and Jon Anik are currently the UFC’s first choice commentary panel for PPV cards. However, Rogan doesn’t travel outside the United States. Michael Bisping, Laura Sanko, or others usually fill in that slot.

For Fight Night events, Bisping, Dominick Cruz, Sanko, Brendan Fitzgerald, Anik, and Cormier rotate combinations among each other. Joe Rogan is the most experienced on the broadcast table.

He has been a part of the broadcast team since UFC 12 in 1997. Rogan made his commentary booth debut back in 2002 at UFC 37.5.