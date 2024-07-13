When Joe Rogan Gave A Shoutout to Conor McGregor Long Before Irishman’s UFC Debut

Joe Rogan gave Conor McGregor a shoutout in 2012, long before the Irishman made his way into the UFC. Back on December 31, 2012, Conor McGregor, the Cage Warriors featherweight champion, fought Ivan Buchinger for the vacant lightweight title of the promotion.

McGregor earned a spectacular first-round KO, leaving Buchinger on the floor with a devastating left hand. Rogan was thoroughly impressed with the performance and hailed the Irishman on social media.

Joe Rogan praised Conor McGregor on social media

Conor McGregor, who has recently been rooting for Soccer superstars like Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi , rose to fame at Cage Warriors. McGregor won titles at two different weight classes in the promotion.

His final fight in that organization was against Ivan Buchinger for the lightweight title, which the Irishman won via first round KO. Joe Rogan reacted on social media, writing on X (formerly Twitter),

“@TheNotoriousMMA I just caught your fight, Conor. Congratulations, you looked sensational! Hope to see you in the UFC someday. Best of luck!”

McGregor replied to the UFC color commentator’s endorsement, writing,

“@joerogan Thank you very much Joe, that means alot, you are a f*cking legend my friend!!”

Conor McGregor arrived in the UFC for his next fight, finishing Marcus Brimage via first-round TKO. He replicated his Cage Warriors success in the UFC as well, winning both the featherweight and lightweight titles.

Joe Rogan supported Conor McGregor’s UFC 303 withdrawal

Conor McGregor was set to headline UFC 303 against Michael Chander but was forced to withdraw with a toe injury. Joe Rogan supported McGregor’s decision to pull out, claiming it’s a problem for a fighter like McGregor, who has a kick-heavy game.

The UFC color commentator further added that McGregor injured his toe on the same leg that he broke. Hence, returning injured from a catastrophic injury wouldn’t have been a good idea for the Irishman.

McGregor, meanwhile, has posted several training footage recently on social media. However, there’s no official date for his comeback yet. Fans will keep a keen eye on the situation.