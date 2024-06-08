When Joe Rogan Got Shoved in the Wall by Mark Coleman

In 2016, a surprising video featuring Mark Coleman and Joe Rogan went viral. What happened between these two MMA icons? Mark Coleman, a UFC Hall of Famer, is known as 'The Hammer.' He made his mark by winning the UFC 10 tournament. But this video showed a different side of him.

Did you know Coleman once playfully shoved Joe Rogan into a wall? Yes, the famous UFC commentator found himself on the receiving end of Coleman's strength. What led to this unexpected tussle? The story behind this video is set to get some laughs out of you.

Bro-hug gone bad?

The viral video from 2016 showed a surprising and playful wrestling match between Mark Coleman and Joe Rogan. It began innocently enough after one of Rogan's comedy shows. Coleman, known for his wrestling prowess, and Rogan, with his martial arts background, engaged in a friendly grappling session.

Rogan initiated an arm drag to a body-lock sequence on Coleman. However, the UFC Hall of Famer quickly reversed the move, grabbing Rogan and shoving him into a nearby wall. Despite the intense shove, the tussle ended amicably, with both men embracing each other.

Coleman spoke about the incident in an interview with The Hannibal TV. He clarified that he was sober during the encounter and explained how a friendly hug turned into a wrestling match. "I met him after the comedy show. I went up and honestly - people say I was drinking, I was not drinking - just gave him a hug," Coleman said.

"A lot of times when wrestlers give each other a hug, it turns into something more than that. And old Joe Rogan hit me with a nice, slick arm drag, and he took my back. I got hip issues at the time, and all of a sudden, out of instincts, I had no choice but to turn around and face him. And, I would say I gave him a gentle push."

The Coleman explanation

Years later, Coleman revisited the viral clip during an episode of the Jaxxon Podcast, providing more insights. "Well, it was after one of Joe's [Comedy] shows. Gave him a little hug, but then when we hugged, it turned into a little wrestling thing. And then he takes my back."

He continued, "Everybody thinks Joe let out because he had my back. But his face was in my lower back; he didn't have my back; he had my middle lower back, but I just turned to face him. I was clearing some space; he was off balance as hell. So I chucked him into the wall, thank God he wasn't hurt, man," Coleman recounted.

He also expressed regret over the incident, saying, "I feel bad. Oh yeah, I feel horrible. But he can take it, you know. He was cool with it. He just couldn't believe how strong I was."

This playful scuffle added a humorous and memorable chapter to both Coleman and Rogan's stories, showcasing the camaraderie and competitive spirit in the MMA community. What do you think about this surprising encounter between two legends?