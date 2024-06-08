When Joe Rogan Struggled to Keep His Eyes Off an In-Shape Ronda Rousey During UFC Weigh-Ins

Joe Rogan was once left stunned by an in-shape Ronda Rousey during UFC weigh-ins. Rousey is one of the pioneers of women’s MMA. She is the first female fighter in UFC history, ‘Rowdy’ is also one of the biggest superstars that the promotion has ever had.

During her peak, Rousey was a phenom inside the octagon. Her trademark arm-bar finishes were a spectacle. Rousey also had an electrifying persona and was a fan favorite at one point.

Ronda Rousey once left Joe Rogan spell-bound

At UFC 168, Ronda Rousey was set to face Miesha Tate. Both superstars, apart from their fighting skills, are known for their looks. Both Tate and Rousey were in supreme shape coming into the fight.

After Tate arrived, Rousey came to the stage for her weigh-in. She undressed to her weigh-in attire before stepping onto the scales. Rousey was in phenomenal shape ahead of her title defense.

Rogan was left drooling over Rousey’s appearance. He could barely take his eyes off. The UFC color commentator was also seen making weird facial expressions. Rogan tried to abstain from looking before eventually giving in to his urges.

Rousey and Tate then went on to face off before Joe Rogan interviewed both fighters. Ronda Rousey defeated Miesga Teta via third-round submission at UFC 168 to retain her title.

Ronda Rousey accused Joe Rogan of turning on him

Joe Rogan was one of Ronda Rousey’s biggest hypemen. That was when Rousey was an active UFC fighter. Rousey, though, suffered two back-to-back defeats to Holly Holm and Amanda Nunes.

The Nunes loss was Rousey’s last dance in MMA. Rousey recently claimed that she was not protected by the MMA media after her fall from grace.

On the Chris Cuomo Project Podcast, she said , "Seeing how happily everyone turned on me was disappointing. People like Joe Rogan, who were crying in the ring out of honor to call my fights, people I considered friends in the media, so quickly turned on me.”

Rousey further added, "It wasn't real love, it was fake. It's a reflection of themselves and what I represent to them MMA media hates me, but it's fine. They've all just doubled down and said I'm making excuses not giving credit where it's due. I'll be waiting on that call forever."

Meanwhile, Ronda Rousey was once the pinnacle of MMA. However, since her two defeats, the former UFC champion has often been ridiculed by fans.