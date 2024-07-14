When John Cena and Shaquille O'Neal Engaged in a Hilarious Arm-Wrestling Match Resulting in Almost Breaking the Table

John Cena and Shaquille O’Neal once engaged in a short yet captivating arm-wrestling match during their appearance on The Today Show. The match-up between the two indeed brought excitement amongst the fans.

Both athletes were confident about going up for the match when the show host asked them to do so. Let's discover the details about their exciting competition!

John Cena and Shaquille O’Neal’s short arm-wrestling match

During one of the segments of The Today Show, the duo was asked who was the strongest athlete. When both of them took each other's names, the host called out for a small arm-wrestling match.

Shortly, they were both seen ready for it near the table. Cena asked Shaq, who has often shown interest in wrestling, to choose his strongest hand, and the NBA legend opted for a left hand. The duo then began with the highly anticipated matchup.

As seen in the video, neither of them gave up on the competition. They both tried their best to win the match. At one point, it felt like Shaquille O’Neal would win the match before Cena reversed the situation.

Furthermore, the show's host narrated that the competition got so intense that it seemed the table was about to break. Thus, the American professional wrestler called it a draw, and both athletes stopped the match thereafter, with Cena saying, “A tie, Sir,” and shaking hands with O’Neal.

Advertisement

All three of them then went on to take their seats to continue with another segment of the show.

It is worth mentioning that the athletes were even once seen together, squeezed into a tiny car purely for the audience's entertainment.

Also Read: 5 Things WWE Wants You To Forget About John Cena

John Cena and Shaquille O'Neal took a joyride

Shaquille O’Neal and John Cena were once teamed up on Carpool Karaoke, only to share a joint ride that turned out to be hilarious. The duo were asked to go inside a small compact car. The wrestler went first, and then he asked Shaq to bend a little to get inside it.

Shortly, the former basketball player stepped inside the car and shut the door. The car was so small that Cena’s shoulders folded, which made him laugh at the entire situation, which was hilarious and awkward at the same time.

Advertisement

It is important to note that both Cena and O’Neal are long-time friends, and their fans have often seen them together, exchanging hilarious interactions.

Also Read: Does Shaquille O’Neal Own Reebok? Exploring NBA Legend’s Role in the Sportswear Company