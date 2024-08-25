When John Cena Challenged Justin Bieber for Fight in WWE Ring: ‘You Know Where to Find Me’

Can you imagine Justin Bieber and John Cena in a WWE ring together? It almost happened—on social media, at least. It all started with a meme posted by Bieber himself. He humorously photoshopped a fall from a unicycle into a wrestling ring with Cena. The WWE superstar wasn't going to let that slide without a response.

On national television, Cena threw down a playful challenge to Bieber. Would Bieber really step into the ring with him? Cena's on-air antics turned a simple meme into a headline-making challenge.

The whole saga began when Justin Bieber posted a photo of himself falling off a unicycle on Instagram. Fans immediately jumped at the opportunity to create memes. One of the funniest showed Bieber flying through the air, seemingly body-slamming John Cena in a WWE ring. The internet loved it, and the meme quickly spread like wildfire.

Not one to shy away from a good joke, John Cena decided to join in on the fun. During an appearance on The Talk on January 15, 2020, he addressed the meme head-on. When asked about the possibility of facing Bieber in the ring, Cena didn’t hold back. “Justin Bieber, if that is even your real name…,” Cena joked, immediately capturing everyone's attention.

He playfully challenged Bieber, saying, “If it’s a face-off you want, you can find me at WrestleMania. We’ll go through the whole song and dance, which pretty much means – you serenading me with your beautiful voice and then teaching me how to dance.”

But Cena didn’t stop there. Just days later, he co-hosted Entertainment Tonight and took the opportunity to continue the banter. In true WWE fashion, he upped the ante, yelling, “Okay, Bieber, listen up. If you want to tussle with the great John Cena, I will rip off your [bleep], do a month's worth of leg days, and hand it back to you so you can walk around like Justin Bieb-dashian! You don’t want any of this. You still can’t see me, son!”

After a moment of silence, Cena broke character and laughed, saying, "Sorry, what happened? I blacked out for like 60 seconds there." Bieber, for his part, didn’t formally respond to Cena's over-the-top challenge, but he continued to enjoy the attention the memes brought. His wife, Hailey Baldwin, even joined the conversation, commenting on the original post, "You know this is my favorite photo."

Throughout the playful exchange, Cena managed to show a surprising amount of respect for the pop star. He told Entertainment Tonight, "Young kid, trying to find his way through life, doing all sorts of crazy stuff, just kind of figuring it out. I dig that. And on top of it, he makes good music."

The playful back-and-forth between Cena and Bieber ended up being just that—playful. It never led to an actual WWE match, but it did create a fun moment that fans still remember. Cena summed it perfectly when he said, “You know where to find me!” Fans were left to imagine the epic showdown that could have been.

Even though it was all in good fun, this unexpected exchange between a wrestling superstar and a pop icon brought plenty of laughs and a bit of excitement to everyone who followed along. So, what do you think? Would you have loved to see Bieber step into the ring with Cena?

