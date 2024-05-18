When John Cena Got Drunk And Ended Up Stripping In the Bowling Alley

John Cena is considered among the elites in Hollywood today in addition to his distinguished career in the squared circle of WWE. During his tenure as a full-time wrestler, many intriguing stories emerged from other wrestlers, giving an outlook to the sixteen-time WWE Champion's real-life personality.

Ryback, a former WWE Superstar and Cena's co-worker in the early 2010s, once recalled a funny story involving John Cena. Talking on his podcast named The Ryback Show a couple of years ago, the former Intercontinental Champion revealed that John Cena once stripped while playing bowing. He said that they were doing strange things because they were under the influence of alcohol that day, and Cena, especially, was completely out of control.

Ryback, John Cena, and two other wrestlers went to the bowling alley, although it was a hectic day. They all came to an agreement that the loser of each game had to take a round of shots. While Ryback had shots as part of the game, Cena's actions turned out to be unmanageable when he publicly started stripping at that bowling alley.

Taking into account that Cena never spoke about this story, we would have to believe Ryback's words. Due to Cena's immaculate image, especially among kids, Cena's actions are unfathomable. Occasionally, everyone finds themselves in such uncontrollable situations. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

ALSO READ: Are John Cena And Jim Varney Related?

Ryback made controversial statements after leaving WWE

Ryback had the potential and look to become a top star in WWE, but he parted away from the company in 2016 on a mutual agreement. He unsuccessfully challenged then-WWE Champion CM Punk a handful of times.

Advertisement

After leaving the company, he made some controversial statements, targeting WWE and his former peers. He has been away from wrestling for six years, but he doesn't refrain from voicing his opinions about wrestlers and wrestling promotions.

John Cena is flourishing in Hollywood

John Cena is still under a contract with WWE but as a part-timer, making sporadic appearances on special occasions. Now, the leader of the Cenation is making waves in Hollywood, starring in some successful movies like Peacemaker, Bumblebee, The Suicide Squad, Fast & Furious franchise, etc.

ALSO READ: Randy Orton Reveals He Doesn't Want John Cena To Induct Him In WWE Hall of Fame For THIS Reason