When John Cena Hilariously Explained You Can't See Me Meme To Granny During Wholesome Interaction  

Whether on or off the WWE ring, John Cena is considered among the most gentle souls. The Leader of Cenation once sat down for an interview with a British granny over a cup of tea. During their interaction, Cena gently elaborated on the meaning behind his viral You Can't See Me meme.

The British elderly woman, who is known as Nana Joan, interviewed the former WWE Champion in 2019. Their conversation began when Nana Joan told the 47-year-old, " My granddaughter, who is an avid fan, said that I won't be able to see you,” referring to his popular catchphrase.

The Leader of the Cenation replied, " I can explain, so I'm a bit of a rabble-rouser and one of the things that younger people know me for is the ridiculous dance maneuver where I wave my hand in front of my face. I say, 'You can't see me', but I don't say it like that; I say, 'You can't see me (with a deeper voice and faster pace)."

Nana Joan hilariously copied John's catchphrase afterwards, to which he replied, "That was fantastic; I'm out of a job." When Grandma replied that she couldn't wrestle, Cena jokingly responded that people say that about him as well because many fans criticized his wrestling style during his heyday.

Cena referred to his catchphrase once again when Nana Joan asked about the duration of his stay in England and he said a couple of months. After she was surprised that they didn't catch up earlier, the sixteen-time WWE World Champion replied it was because nobody could see him.

The line You Can't See Me carries a great weight in his professional wrestling career. Besides being the iconic catchphrase, the WWE star released an album under the same name in 2005, which became a big hit at that time.

The subtle meaning of the catchphrase is that he is too good for his opponents, and they wouldn't be able to see him. The catchy line quickly became a viral sensation on the internet, gaining popularity in the mainstream world beyond WWE.

During his illustrious WWE career, John Cena captured the world championship sixteen times, sitting beside the legendary Ric Flair with the same number.

Wrestling as a part-timer now, the Leader of Cenation is doing well in Hollywood, featuring in big-budget movies. He will officially hang up his boots in 2025 as a wrestler, but the classic You Can't See Me catchphrase will live on forever.