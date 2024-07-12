When John Cena Paid Over USD 100,000 in Fines for Fellow WWE Stars After Dark Match Incident

There’s no denying that John Cena is one of the most likable stars in WWE. You don’t hear a lot of people say bad things about John Cena. A great example of his kindness is when he paid over $100,000 in fines for fellow wrestlers who got in trouble for having some fun during a dark match.

In 2022, former WWE star Aiden English revealed on his YouTube Channel, Drama King Matt, that he along with 5 other WWE stars and a referee, incurred a massive fine for an incident in a dark match. English later revealed that the sixteen-time World Champion footed their bill.

John Cena showed his generosity by paying a hefty fine for his friends

While speaking on his YouTube channel, Drama King Matt, Aiden English, now known as Matt Rehwoldt, recalled the time he, Baron Corbin, and Rusev teamed up against AJ Styles and The Usos in a six-man tag team dark match.

For those unaware, a dark match is an untelevised match that happened either before or after TV tapings. Dark matches are famously known for major stars like Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Rock, and many others goofing and going off-script and having fun with the fans.

Anyway, during the match, everybody, including the referee, took it upon themselves to start a “super kick” party, with The Usos dishing out superkicks to everybody in sight. Even the referee delivered a super kick of his own.

Advertisement

After massive applause from the fans, everybody went backstage and met a couple of furious producers and talent relations executives. At the time, Vince McMahon and Triple H were not present in the building. All the wrestlers involved, including the referee, were chastised for their antics in the ring.

Rehwoldt said on Drama King Matt: “We get backstage and we get chewed a new one.” He further added, “We got sat down, got threatened with release, with gigantic fines, $10-20k fines."

Rehwoldt went on to say that everybody faced the threat of losing their jobs and was fined astronomically. He later took to X and revealed that John Cena agreed to cover their fines. He wrote, “Fun Fact: John Cena apparently paid our fine…”



According to Rehwoldt, John Cena paid over $100,000 to cover for everybody. Nonetheless, this shows why John Cena is one of the most beloved figures on the WWE roster. Off-topic, ex-WWE writer claimed John Cena was rude to him when they met for the first time.

Advertisement

John Cena holds the record for granting the most wishes for the Make-A-Wish Foundation

John Cena is adored by the younger demographic due to his colorful character. And for all the love and support he receives, he pays it back to kids by fulfilling wishes for kids suffering from life-threatening illnesses.

The Leader of the Cenation has set a record for granting over 650 wishes through the Make-A-Wish Foundation. This milestone shows his commitment to bringing joy to kids and their families.

Aside from the Make-A-Wish Foundation, he supports several other charities, such as the Susan G. Komen Foundation and Be a Star campaign.

Read More: Logan Paul is Confident About Becoming WWE Champion in the Future

All things considered, John Cena is highly regarded for his kind charitable contributions.