When John Cena Revealed Having S*X With 280 Lbs Woman for a Dare

Not only is John Cena popular among the younger demographic but also among the ladies. The WWE icon-turned-Hollywood star is unquestionably a ladies' man. His charismatic personality and good looks have earned him high-profile relationships with several divas within the wrestling industry.

However, that didn’t keep him from having intimate relationships with his female fans, as he once revealed that he made love to a 280 lbs woman as part of a dare from the locker room boys.

Although his days of skirt-chasing are far behind him because of his marriage, John Cena once revealed in an edition of The Howard Stern Show that he had a romantic night with an obese woman. In addition, Cena also admitted that he enjoyed the conquest.

Cena said on the Howard Stern Show: “Believe it or not there was an instance not too long ago where I hit the 280 mark.” Then he added, “I’m pretty polite and respectful to everybody so there was that moment and then she walks away and then the boys start getting on, ‘yeah, you won’t do it.’ And it wasn’t like, ‘okay, I’ll do it,’ tail between my legs going over there. I said, ‘not only will I do it, I’ll enjoy it.’ And I did. It was a great night.”

At the time, Cena was the reigning WWE Champion and had finished shooting for his first-ever film by the WWE Studio, The Marine. While the show hosts were convinced that Cena pursued the woman out of some novelty, the Leader of the Cenation spoke beautifully about the woman, describing how he genuinely loved the experience.

Cena made it clear that he appreciates beauty in all shapes and sizes. Nonetheless, Cena then had many entanglements with various WWE female talents, like Mickey James, AJ Lee, and Nikki Bella.

As a matter of fact, Nikki Bella and John Cena were once almost engaged and heading for marriage. However, due to a difference in their views on their future, the couple called their engagement off. Regardless, Cena’s proposal to Nikki Bella at WrestleMania 33 seemed straight out of a romantic novel.

At present, John Cena is married to Shay Shariatzadeh, an accomplished engineer from Canada. The couple fell in love in 2019 and exchanged vows in 2020. Despite John Cena’s popularity, the pair decided to have a low-key wedding away from the spotlight.

Anyway, John Cena is gearing up for the final stretch of his wrestling career in WWE. The 16-time World Champion’s retirement tour is set to kick off at the beginning of 2025.

