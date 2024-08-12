When John Cena Shared Picture Of His Black Twin Dubbed 'Jamal Cena' By WWE Fans

The former WWE champion, John Cena, has a big presence on social media. Unlike most celebrities, the Leader of Cenation's Instagram is quite bizarre, with unusual memes and pictures. Three years ago, on August 10, 2021, John posted a picture of his black doppelganger, creating a buzz on social media.

Back in 2021, Brendan Cobbina, a fitness coach from the United Kingdom, gained attention in the wrestling community for his uncanny facial similarity with John Cena. Acknowledging the public interest, the Leader of Cenation himself shared a photo of Brendan Cobbina on his Instagram.



Similar to all his posts on the photo-sharing platform, he didn't add any captions because his bio mentions that he would share images without any explanation or interpretation.

Seeing Brendon, fans were quick to see the resemblance between John Cena and Brendon Cobbina, and he received the name Jamal Cena. As a bodybuilder and a fitness coach, they have physical similarities aside from their facial features.

The Black Cena, or Jamal Cena, is currently 27 years old, and he resides in the United Kingdom. As per his Instagram, he provides online training and coaching regarding fitness, and his bio says, "Just a man who lifts weights." Due to his fame from John Cena's post, Brendon has over eleven thousand followers on the platform.

In addition to being a soccer fan, he is a big fan of professional wrestling. His social media has a picture of him holding the WWE Championship, while he is also seen practicing professional wrestling moves in a wrestling school, talking about the possibility of doing it full-time in the caption.

Jamal Cena seemingly attended Clash at the Castle PLE, which was held in Glasgow, Scotland, in June this year. He posted pictures with Scottish WWE stars Piper Niven and Drew McIntyre, calling the latter huge. He, however, didn't get the opportunity to snap a photo with John Cena, or it would have sent the wrestling fans into a frenzy.

Presently, John Cena is busy making movies after announcing his plan to retire from the WWE ring in 2025. The 47-year-old legendary Superstar will have his retirement tour next year, and he is expected to hang up his boots at the year's end.

The former WWE Champion is speculated to make regular appearances next year when WWE moves to Netflix, embarking on his retirement tour. There would be many potential opponents who could retire Cena at the end of the year.

