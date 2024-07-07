When Jon Jones Warmed up by Chasing Robber For His First UFC Title Fight

Jon Jones chased down a robber ahead of his first-ever UFC title fight against Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua at UFC 128. While Jones became the youngest ever UFC champion that night, earlier in the day he chased a robber and pinned him down.

‘Bones’ was meditating at a park in Patterson, New Jersey when he heard a woman screaming. He then spotted a robber and chased him down before eventually pinning him down and recollecting the woman’s stolen item.

Jon Jones’ tweet about chasing a robber arrested

Jon Jones, who recently confirmed his next UFC fight date against Stipe Miocic

Jones wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "So while we were at the park today, a crack head smashed this old lady's car window and took off running with her GPS just as we were pulling up. Right away... Coach Wink goes after this guy. I was shocked and stood there for a second.

Jones then added that he ran after the robber and stopped him and also recovered the lady’s stolen item. ‘Bones’ revealed that it felt good for him to help someone in need.

He further joked that the robber lacked cardio, writing, “It feels so good to help others. It gives me power and energy... Coach Jackson is a hero! I caught him... Coach Jackson finished him... #crackheadshavenocardio."

This was not the only time Jon Jones had stopped a robbery incident. In November 2020, Jones uploaded social media footage of another incident from his parking lot. A robber tried to steal something from his parking lot before ‘Bones’ chased him down with a shotgun.

Jones is one of the scariest fighters to ever live. Him chasing someone down with a shotgun is a scary proposition, to say the least.

Jon Jones defeated Mauricio Rua in a spectacular fashion

Jon Jones was only 23 years old when he fought Mauricio Rua for the light heavyweight title. ‘Shogun’, meanwhile, was already a legend of the sport and accomplished great things in the UFC and K-1.

Jones, however, absolutely battered ‘Shogun’ at UFC 128. He eventually earned a third-round TKO finish to become the light heavyweight champion. Apart from a disqualification loss to Matt Hamill, ‘Bones’ has never lost.

While he has had troubles with law and other aspects outside the UFC, there’s no questioning about his prowess inside the octagon. Jones is now the undisputed heavyweight champion.