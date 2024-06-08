When Julian Edelman Was Involved in Love Triangle With Adriana Lima and Matt Harvey

Former NFL player Julian Edelman was once involved in a love triangle with model Adriana Lima and baseball pitcher Matt Harvey after which, the former New York Mets veteran made headlines for his career woes and was even suspended in 2017.

Back in 2017, Matt Harvey faced some personal issues because of which, the former baseball pitcher was unable to focus on his professional life resulting in him getting penalized.

A report by people said that the now 35-year-old didn't show up for a game that year because he found out his girlfriend, Adriana Lima went out with ex Julian Edelman, sparking the rumors of the two exes uniting again.

Seeing his girl going out with her ex didn't sit well with Matt, who is nicknamed The Dark Knight. The former Kansas City Royals player spent all his night drinking, which resulted in him missing the game the following day, as reported by People.

Matt was suspended for three games for avoiding the match the next day, however, he took responsibility for the whole situation calling it his “fault,” to the reporters without mentioning Lima.

Harvey further said, “I put myself in a bad place to be ready for showing up for a ballgame, and that is my responsibility. I take full blame for that.”

The model and Harvey initially sparked the dating rumors in March 2017 and later, the two were captured attending a boxing match together the next month at the Barclays Center in New York City. It came after it was confirmed that the former Victoria Secret's angel had broken up with Edelman.

However, the Brazilian model, just nine days after their public attendance in the sporting event with the former baseball pitcher, was seen having an outing with her ex Edelman at pop star Rihanna's Met Gala after-party.

As per what The Post reported, the couple were seen getting a little flirty at the event. Meanwhile, an insider close to the 42-year-old model told People that she shouldn't be responsible for anything regarding Matt's “recent behavior and career choices.”

Julian Edelman and Adriana Lima called it quits in March 2017

In March 2017, a report by US Weekly stated that Julian Edelman, who was drafted in 2009, and Adriana Lima broke up ahead of the Oscars on February 26 and the reason behind it was their busy schedule.

The pair dated almost a year after initially being linked in July of 2016 after the former couple were captured holding hands at Straight Wharf seafood restaurant in Nantucket, Massachusetts, as per TMZ.

The report further stated that the two met through a mutual friend. The stunning Brazilian also accompanied the former New England Patriots player at Super Bowl LI.

It was also reported later that the ex-couple called off their affair because the model wanted children; however, Edelman, who played 12 seasons with the Patriots, was not convinced by the idea.