When Justin Bieber Wanted to Beat Up Tom Cruise and Asked Dana White to Book Their Fight in the UFC

Did you know Justin Bieber once wanted to fight Tom Cruise? Yes, it really happened. In 2019, Bieber challenged Cruise to an MMA fight. Why did he do it? No one knows for sure. The challenge was strange and unexpected. Bieber even asked UFC President Dana White to arrange the match.

Fans and celebrities were shocked. Conor McGregor jumped in, questioning Cruise's bravery. He offered to host the fight through his company. The whole situation was bizarre and hilarious.

How did Cruise react? He stayed silent. This drama remains one of Hollywood’s most memorable and puzzling moments.

Fight Night... Never Happened?

In 2019, Justin Bieber shocked everyone when he publicly challenged Tom Cruise to a fight. The pop star tweeted, “I wanna challenge Tom Cruise to fight in the octagon. Tom, if you don’t take this fight, you’re scared and you will never live it down. Who is willing to put on the fight?” This tweet left fans and the media in a frenzy, trying to understand Bieber's motivations.

To add fuel to the fire, Bieber posted a video of himself performing a bottle cap challenge, where he kicked the cap off a bottle and said, "This could be Tom Cruise's head." The statement added a bizarre twist to the already strange challenge.

Notably, former UFC champion Conor McGregor joined the conversation. He questioned, “Does Cruise have the sprouts to fight?” McGregor then offered to host the event, saying, “If Tom Cruise is man enough to accept this challenge, McGregor Sports and Entertainment will host the bout.” He even proposed fighting actor Mark Wahlberg on the undercard, further intensifying the media buzz.

Bieber Explains the Drama

However, the reasons behind Bieber’s challenge remained unclear. When asked by TMZ, Bieber admitted he was “just playing” and hadn’t seriously considered the implications. During an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden, Bieber further explained, “I was just being stupid, to be honest.

But then people were like, ‘I wanna see this happen.’ And I was like, ‘You know what? That could actually be funny.’” Despite the initial hype, the fight never materialized.

Dana White never commented on the potential matchup, and Tom Cruise remained silent throughout the ordeal. While the challenge ended as a fleeting moment in pop culture, it showcased the unpredictable and whimsical nature of celebrity antics, leaving fans with a memorable story to tell.

So, what do you think? Would you have watched the fight if it actually happened? Share your thoughts and let us know!

