When Justin Bieber Was Involved in Street Brawl After NBA Finals Game

In June 2016, pop star Justin Bieber got into a physical altercation with another man in Cleveland following Game 3 of the NBA Finals between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors. Reports indicate that fans initially booed Bieber before the incident. Video footage captures Bieber getting hit in the head while fighting a much larger man outside a Cleveland hotel. The fight occurred after Bieber left the game.

Bieber faced assault accusations for the street brawl that took place after the game. Several people intervened to break up the fight. This incident followed Bieber's controversial appearance at the NBA Finals, where the crowd booed him.

Justin Bieber is a passionate basketball fan and has participated in several high-profile events, including the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game in 2011 and 2018, where he won MVP in 2011. Recently, he demonstrated his basketball skills at the BIG 3 pop-up event in Los Angeles, playing in a three-on-three game despite some shooting difficulties. Additionally, Bieber played in The League, a local basketball league, where he showcased his competitive spirit by scoring 32 points across five games in 2023.

Justin Bieber, an NBA fan and pop star, showcased his basketball skills during the BIG 3 pop-up event in Los Angeles. Known as one of the top celebrity players, Bieber took part in a three-on-three game on Tuesday night at SRGN Studios in California. Although he struggled with his shooting, his ball-handling abilities made him the standout of the evening.

Over the years, many stars have participated in the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, including comedians like Kevin Hart and musicians like Common. Bieber is among the select few who have played in the event more than once.

He earned MVP honors in 2011 and returned to the game in 2018, playing alongside celebrities like Nick Cannon, Michael B. Jordan, and former NBA All-Star Tracy McGrady. His 2018 appearance differed from his 2011 performance, as that year's All-Star Weekend was held in Los Angeles with a different format. The teams represented the two NBA franchises based in Los Angeles.

Bieber played for Team Lakers but ultimately lost to Team Clippers, 75-66, contributing four points and going 2-3 from the field.

