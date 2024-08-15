When Justin Verlander and Kate Upton Missed Their Own Wedding Because of World Series

Justin Verlander and the Houston Astros have been a mutually beneficial success story. Since being traded from the Detroit Tigers in 2017, Verlander has begun a new chapter in his baseball career. The Astros pitcher, who previously played for a mid-table team, has suddenly won the World Series.

However, many people are unaware that after joining the Houston Astros, Justin Verlander and his wife, Kate Upton, missed their wedding due to the World Series in 2017. Notably, the Houston Astros earned their first and only World Series championship in the same season.



2017 was a particularly memorable year for Verlander. He not only won the World Series with the Astros, but he also married his lifelong love, Kate Upton. However, it was not easy for the pair. The couple had planned a destination wedding in Italy, attended by their relatives and friends. However, there was one tiny issue with the wedding: the couple was not present.

Verlander started the 2017 season with the Detroit Tigers. However, the Tigers traded him to the Astros on deadline day. According to Verlander and Kate, they had previously arranged their wedding for Game 7 because neither of them anticipated the Tigers to play in the World Series.

However, he had no idea that after signing with the Astros, he would not be able to attend his wedding. In a previous interview with Jimmy Fallon, the couple explained why they were absent from their wedding.

“We planned the wedding before obviously he got traded,” the couple said. “And literally, when we were planning this thing, we were talking like the best-case scenario we go to in the world series. There is really literally only one thing that could throw a huge wrench in all of our plans. It is not the World Series. It is going to be Game 7 of the World Series. And guess where we went.”

Notably, the Astros earned their first World Series championship in MLB history. They beat the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 7 to win the championship. Since then, the Astros have appeared in the World Series twice: in 2019 and in 2021. However, they failed to win the title both times.

The couple got married in a modest ceremony in Tuscany a few days later. Upton couldn't help but share her enthusiasm at becoming Mrs. Verlander with her Instagram followers a few days after the wedding.

Verlander proposed to Upton with a custom-designed engagement ring created by jeweler Anita Ko just before the 2016 baseball season began, but the couple did not reveal the news to the public until she accessorized her metallic Topshop gown with the one-of-a-kind sparkler at the 2016 Met Gala in May.

