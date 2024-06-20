When Justin Verlander Saw Future Wife Kate Upton In Stands And Tossed Her A Baseball

MLB power couple Justin Verlander and Kate Upton have a very cute love story. The two have been married for over five years now. Today, let’s remember a time from their dating phase when Justin’s flirty gesture towards Upton caught everyone’s attention.

Once, during an MLB game, Justin Verlander tossed a ball at his then-future wife Kate Upton. Here’s the whole story.

Justin Verlander shows a sweet gesture as a ball player

Everyone was quite aware of this. Justin Verlander, the Detroit Tigers' starting pitcher, and supermodel Kate Upton were romantically involved at the time. They are obviously married now, but it was clear during the Tigers' game versus the Yankees in New York that Verlander would marry her.

In between innings, Verlander decided to show Upton how much he cares about her by making the most romantic gesture a baseball player can. He tossed her a ball. Those who do not consider this a romantic gesture should know that if you are an ace at baseball, the ball means everything to you.



At the time, there were and would continue to be millions of guys all over the world who were obsessed with Upton and, as a result, most certainly despised Verlander for being able to court her in such a way.

Advertisement

The couple has been married for over 7 years now

Kate Upton and Justin Verlander have been married seven years and are still going strong. The cute couple met in 2012 while filming a commercial for Major League Baseball 2K12 computer game. Almost a year later, they announced their romance.

However, they had some turbulence which led to their brief split up, allowing Kate to enjoy a short affair with Dancing with the Stars pro dancer Maksim Chmerkovskiy. Kate, 30, and the Major League Baseball star, 39, reconnected in early 2014, and Justin proposed to the supermodel in 2016.

Speaking of the "great elaborate proposal" on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in November 2017, Kate revealed her mind was racing when it happened. “He gets down on one knee and he pops open the ring box, and in my mind, I was like, ‘Don’t look at the ring. He’s gonna think you’re materialistic. Just look in his eyes. Listen to what he’s saying. Listen. You’re not listening, Kate!’ This is my internal dialogue,”

Advertisement

She recalled. “And then, finally, I was like, ‘He stopped talking. Just say yes!’ And I said yes and he stands up and he was like, ‘Do you not like the ring? You didn’t look at it once.'"

Also Read: When A Former Coach Desperately Tried to Sign Justin Verlander After Spotting Potential for Greatness in Junior Year