When Justin Verlander’s Kate Upton Shut Down Rumors About Dating Rapper Diddy



Kate Upton and Sean "Diddy" Combs were dating, according to a fake claim from the Daily News in 2013. On March 24, 2013, one "eyewitness" saw them in a VIP room at Club LIV in Miami Beach, and on 2013 March's last Thursday, they were found having dinner at the Bowery Hotel, indicating that they'd gone from vodka-fueled makeout to true romance – not always a smooth road. But everything was fake.

Sean "Diddy" Combs and model Kate Upton clarified their relationship after reports circulated that they were dating. Diddy on X wrote in a now-deleted post, “Attention all Media. I don't even know Kate Upton personally! I'm not dating her! What's being reported is not true. END of story!”

Kate Upton also came forward as Upton reacted to a tweet from The Cut that included a link to an article about her new connection with Diddy.

She wrote, “Really???Not at all true.."@TheCut.. @KateUpton and @IamDiddy seen [kissing] and dining out,"

Upton was named the 2013 Sports Illustrated cover model in February, for the second year in a row. The rumors caught wildfire as at that time Verlander and Upton broke up giving wind to the rumors.

The model and the Houston Astros pitcher met for the first time on a commercial shoot in 2012. After a few years of dating, Verlander proposed to Upton in 2016, and the pair married on November 4, 2017, only days after the baseball player won the World Series.

The next year, Upton and Verlander had their first child, a girl called Genevieve. Now, the two are routinely spotted supporting each other's professions, whether it's celebrating Upton's PEOPLE Sexiest Woman of the Year award or watching Verlander play baseball. In July 2022, the family of three made a rare appearance on the red carpet at the MLB All-Stars Show.

After putting romance rumors about Verlander to bed, Upton started dating Dancing with the Stars pro-Maksim Chmerkovskiy in June 2013. The dancer celebrated Upton's birthday with a private meal in New York City on June 10, and the couple was spotted holding hands in the city in September. However, by December, a source had informed PEOPLE that they had split.

Upton and Verlander appeared for images at the 2014 GQ Super Bowl Party in New York City, indicating that their relationship was back on. Fans have suspected for months that they were back together, given their regular Twitter exchanges and her visits to his baseball games in Detroit.

Upton looked stunning on the red carpet at the 2016 Met Gala, wearing a sparkly Topshop gown. Her most eye-catching piece, however, was her beautiful diamond engagement ring from Verlander.

Verlander collaborated with jeweler Anita Ko to design a bespoke engagement ring, putting a novel spin on the single solitaire by nestling the center stone among tiny "swags" of pavé diamonds on a diamond-encrusted band.

Only a few days after winning the World Series with the Houston Astros, Verlander and Upton married in Tuscany, Italy. Upton donned a traditional long-sleeved lace white Valentino gown to the modest wedding, which took place outdoors.

Upton wore a transparent, beaded gown made by Christy Rilling Studio to the reception.

