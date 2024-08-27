Remembering when rapper Kanye West made headlines a few years back with his explosive claim that the NFL had rigged Super Bowl LV in favor of Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

This throwback piece revisits the controversial statement that sparked intense debate among fans, players, and sports analysts alike.

During a viral video that circulated widely, West alleged that the NFL had orchestrated the outcome of Super Bowl LV, which saw the Buccaneers defeat the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9.

The rapper's bold assertion suggested that the league had manipulated the game to ensure Brady secured his seventh championship ring before retirement.

West's statement was particularly provocative, as he claimed, "I seen [Patrick] Mahomes throw that game. I knew the conversation. The conversation was like, 'You got a long career ahead of you. We need our boy to get 7 rings. You ain't gone be moonwalking today, Mahomes.'"

Interestingly, West's claim found support from an unexpected source, former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown, who played for the Buccaneers in the contested Super Bowl.

Brown agreed with West's assessment, further fueling the controversy.

Other players also voiced their concerns about potential game-rigging. Former Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey alleged that the NFL had instructed his team to allow Brady to win the 2017 AFC title game, claiming it was "best for the league."

The controversy surrounding West's claim brought attention to the NFL's relationship with the gambling industry.

The league had established lucrative sponsorship deals with sports betting entities like DraftKings, BetMGM, and FanDuel, raising questions about potential conflicts of interest.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell's previous comments about scripting games to boost television ratings added another layer of complexity to the debate.

While these practices are legal under the league's sports entertainment license, this has resulted in doubting the integrity of the game among fans and critics alike.

The controversy ignited a massive firestorm on social media, with fans and viewers expressing their opinions on the matter.

Many echoed West's sentiments, with many fans claiming that, NFL is most definitely rigged. The debate extended beyond football, drawing comparisons to other sports entertainment industries like professional wrestling.

While the rigging claims dominated headlines, it's worth noting the immense popularity and financial success of the NFL.

Super Bowl LVII, for instance, drew over 113 million viewers and generated $16 billion in wagers from 50 million gamblers. These figures show the league's massive appeal and economic impact.

However, It's also important to consider the context surrounding West's claims.

The rapper has been open about his struggles with bipolar disorder, while Brown has faced concerns about potential CTE (Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy).

These factors make one wonder how much credibility the claims made by these two individuals really hold.

Although West's claim of NFL game-rigging remains unproven, it has undoubtedly added fuel to an already ever-going conversation about the integrity of professional sports and the influence of entertainment and gambling industries.