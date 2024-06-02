When Kendall and Kylie Jenner Were Booed and Jeered at Ravens vs Rams NFL Game

Kendall Jenner faced a harsh reception at an NFL game on Monday night. The crowd savagely booed her. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star attended the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Baltimore Ravens.

She is accompanied by her sister, Kylie Jenner, and friends, including Stassie Karanikolaou. The moment of contention arose when a cameraman captured a close-up of Kendall for the jumbotron. That moment elicited a less-than-friendly response from the audience.

NFL Fans Jeer Kendall and Kylie Jenner

The crowd's reaction was anything but warm, with many fans choosing to boo and jeer rather than cheer. This incident highlights the polarizing effect the Kardashian-Jenner family has on the public.

One game attendee took to Twitter, writing, "Well, the Rams lost, but at least the Ravens and Rams came together as one in the stadium to boo Kendall Jenner." Another Twitter user commented on the game, saying, "The best part about this game was that Kendall Jenner got booed, and that pretty much sums up how I feel about the Rams this season."

These reactions underline the extent of the backlash Kendall received during the event. However, not everyone shared this negative sentiment. Some fans rallied to Kendall's defense, condemning the crowd's behavior as disrespectful. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

One supporter tweeted, "How disrespectful is this. Like seriously. Poor Kendall," while another wrote, "They announced Kendall and Kylie were at the game tonight and everyone literally booed. Like, how much of a victim do you have to be to boo someone for being successful if you're mad then get money tf."

Advertisement

Jenner Sisters being sassy on the field of NFL

This is not the first time Kendall has encountered public hostility. Back in September, she was laughed at while presenting at the Emmy Awards. Despite these negative experiences, Kendall has demonstrated resilience in the face of criticism.

During the NFL game, Kendall maintained her composure. When her face appeared on the big screen, she responded by blowing kisses at the camera. Her reaction suggests to the fans that she is becoming accustomed to dealing with public negativity.

Also read: When Kim Kardashian Teased Kendall Jenner About Her Dating History With NBA Stars

The incident at the game has sparked a broader conversation about public behavior towards celebrities. Some believe the booing was an unnecessary display of animosity. On the other hand, others see it as a reflection of their feelings towards the Rams' season. Regardless of the reason, the event went well, and fans got to see the different sides of celebrities. Let us know in the comments what you think about her gesture.

Also read: ' I Had Jamal Murray in Handcuffs': Anthony Edwards Mocks Nuggets Star After Timberwolves Reach Western Conference Finals