When Kendall and Kylie Jenner Were Booed and Jeered at Ravens vs Rams NFL Game

Kendall and Kylie Jenner faced a hostile crowd as they were booed and jeered at the Ravens vs. Rams NFL game, get to know about them more

By Shayni Maitra
Published on Jun 02, 2024  |  06:01 PM IST |  12.9K
Kendall And Kylie Jenner (PC:Twitter)
Kendall And Kylie Jenner (PC:Twitter)

Kendall Jenner faced a harsh reception at an NFL game on Monday night. The crowd savagely booed her. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star attended the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Baltimore Ravens.

She is accompanied by her sister, Kylie Jenner, and friends, including Stassie Karanikolaou. The moment of contention arose when a cameraman captured a close-up of Kendall for the jumbotron. That moment elicited a less-than-friendly response from the audience.

NFL Fans Jeer Kendall and Kylie Jenner

The crowd's reaction was anything but warm, with many fans choosing to boo and jeer rather than cheer. This incident highlights the polarizing effect the Kardashian-Jenner family has on the public. 

One game attendee took to Twitter, writing, "Well, the Rams lost, but at least the Ravens and Rams came together as one in the stadium to boo Kendall Jenner." Another Twitter user commented on the game, saying, "The best part about this game was that Kendall Jenner got booed, and that pretty much sums up how I feel about the Rams this season." 

These reactions underline the extent of the backlash Kendall received during the event. However, not everyone shared this negative sentiment. Some fans rallied to Kendall's defense, condemning the crowd's behavior as disrespectful. 

Advertisement

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White

Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink

Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral

Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor

Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve…

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue

Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor

Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White

Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue
Shop Now

One supporter tweeted, "How disrespectful is this. Like seriously. Poor Kendall," while another wrote, "They announced Kendall and Kylie were at the game tonight and everyone literally booed. Like, how much of a victim do you have to be to boo someone for being successful if you're mad then get money tf."

Advertisement

Jenner Sisters being sassy on the field of NFL

This is not the first time Kendall has encountered public hostility. Back in September, she was laughed at while presenting at the Emmy Awards. Despite these negative experiences, Kendall has demonstrated resilience in the face of criticism.

During the NFL game, Kendall maintained her composure. When her face appeared on the big screen, she responded by blowing kisses at the camera. Her reaction suggests to the fans that she is becoming accustomed to dealing with public negativity.

Also read: When Kim Kardashian Teased Kendall Jenner About Her Dating History With NBA Stars

The incident at the game has sparked a broader conversation about public behavior towards celebrities. Some believe the booing was an unnecessary display of animosity. On the other hand, others see it as a reflection of their feelings towards the Rams' season. Regardless of the reason, the event went well, and fans got to see the different sides of celebrities. Let us know in the comments what you think about her gesture. 
Also read: 'I Had Jamal Murray in Handcuffs': Anthony Edwards Mocks Nuggets Star After Timberwolves Reach Western Conference Finals

Advertisement
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Shayni Maitra

A Kolkata-based 21 year-old college student, is on a mission to conquer the world of academia with her double

...

Advertisement

Latest Articles