When Kendall Jenner And Devin Booker Went On Couples Trip To Idaho With Justin-Hailey Bieber

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker first sparked dating rumors in 2020, following which they were romantically involved with each other. The pair even once went for a four-day trip to Idaho with none other than Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber.

It was believed that the American model and the American basketball guard were not serious during that time. However, they enjoyed a nice outing with the Biebers. Let’s learn more about it.

When Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker enjoyed a trip to Idaho with Justin And Hailey Bieber

In 2020-2021, Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker were seen hanging out with each other on numerous occasions. One such moment was when the pair thought of vacationing with none other than Justin and Hailey Bieber for several days at the Gozzer Ranch Golf & Lake Club.

According to some sources, the couple were quite happy spending time with each other. Additionally, they were even seen playing golf for leisure.

It is important to note that the pair were first romantically linked in mid-2020. However, the duo confirmed their relationship in February 2021 via Instagram. Jenner posted some beautiful Valentine's Day photos and made their relationship official.

Booker was also very much involved with the American media personality’s family. Regardless, after dating for around two years, the duo decided to call it off in 2021.

A closer look into Devin Booker’s professional journey

Devin Booker was drafted in 2015 by the Phoenix Suns in the first round. Since then, he has chosen to stay loyal to the squad. In his rookie season itself, the 27-year-old shooting guard became the first Suns player since 2003 to be named a member of the All-Rookie Team.

With each passing season, he earned immense success. Booker became the youngest player in the history of the NBA with consecutive 50-point games secured in 2019. Moreover, he also achieved numerous career highlights over these nine seasons.

In 2020, Booker earned his first All-Star. Later, he went on to secure three more All-Star titles in 2021,2022, and in 2024. Additionally, he was named the All-NBA First Team in 2024.

