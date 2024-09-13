When Kevin Durant Was Beaten by 54-Year-Old Chris Mullin In a 3-point Shootout Inside Warriors Gym

In a surprising turn of events, NBA legend Chris Mullin and Kevin Durant engaged in a brief three-point shootout inside the Golden State Warriors training facility in 2017 during a relaxed workout at Boardroom's Fantasy Basketball Camp. It was a friendly competition, but everyone in the gym knew that neither "Mully" nor KD would put themselves in such a situation.

Everyone watched in shock as Mullin displayed his uncanny shooting accuracy and made basket after basket as the duel was underway. Though the much younger Durant also made some incredible shots, it was the 54-year-old Warriors legend, who prevailed in the end.

Although Chris's performance against a prime Durant may seem unbelievable to some, those who saw "Mully" in action were aware of how excellent he was while he was an NBA player.

With his exceptional outside shooting, Mullin made a name for himself as one of the most important scorers in the 1980s and 1990s. Although he was a versatile player who could score from almost anywhere on the floor, his team benefited greatly from his consistency.

But the real question is, how in the world did Mullin manage to shoot so well at fifty years old? According to the man in question, it's all about following the same old boring habits.

Advertisement

"I'd have to say again, it's habits," Mullin once said of how to be a consistent scorer and shooter. "To me, consistency and efficiency come from three things – having the right routine, having the ability, and having the desire to put the repetition in with a daily practice and commitment."

While Durant's skill set differs from Mullin's, he is still an extremely effective shooter. He was a nightmare in his matchups because of his incredible length and wingspan, which allowed him to shoot over defenders with ease.

Like "Mully," KD is renowned for being one of the most prolific scorers of all time, but what set him apart from the others was his accuracy and consistency in the paint. Ultimately, it remains to be seen if Durant, when he gets to his 50s, will be a sharpshooter like Mullin.

ALSO READ: Kevin Durant is Not Happy With His NBA 2K25 Rating; DETAILS Inside