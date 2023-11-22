When Khabib Nurmagomedov compared attention seeking rival Conor McGregor to ‘old prostitute’

UFC is currently the biggest mixed martial arts promotion in the world. Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor are both one of the biggest names in the sport. McGregor and Khabib had beef in 2018 which is undoubtedly one of the best rivals in the history of sport.

To this date, these two are not on the same page hold bad blood against each other and never leave a chance to insult each other.

Khabib Nurmagomedov was once asked a question about Conor McGregor back in 2018 when he was in conversation with a journalist from ESPN.

The question The Eagle was asked was, when he was live on his Instagram account McGregor tried to join him in live and he wanted to say something.

To which Nirmagomedov expressed, “You know what I feel, he looks like an old prostitute who wants attention.”

ALSO READ: Daniel Cormier names THIS fighter best in the world and its not Khabib Nurmagomedo

What Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov are doing in 2023

Conor McGregor has been out of competition since 2021, with his last fight against Dustin Poirier in their trilogy bout at UFC 264. The fight ended awkwardly when Notorious suffered a leg injury.

The 155-pound King has been on the sidelines, recovering from the injury post-surgery. The former two-division champion has now re-entered the UFC’s anti-drug program, fueling rumors of his return at the UFC 300 event next year. His speculated opponent is rumored to be Michael Chandler, a former Bellator champion and current UFC star.

Chandler issued the call-out to McGregor after knocking out Tony Ferguson at UFC 274, boasting an impressive record of 28 wins and 8 losses.

On the flip side, Khabib Nurmagomedov retired undefeated from the sport in 2021, with an impressive record of 29 wins and no losses. His last appearance on UFC programming was when his close friend and sparring partner captured the UFC lightweight championship, defeating Charles Oliveira.

ALSO READ: ‘Shut him up once and for all’: Dustin Poirier fires back at Conor McGregor’s call-out for 4th fight