When Khabib Nurmagomedov Hilariously Offered Three Sheep in Exchange for Meeting Michael Jordan

Khabib Nurmagomedov is one of the greatest UFC fighters of all time. The Eagle apart from MMA, also takes an interest in other sports. He is an avid Football lover and has also been spotted playing Basketball.

Nurmagomedov is also a massive fan of Michael Jordan, the consensus greatest Basketball player of all time. Nurmagomedov once offered podcaster Bob Menery a unique gift if the latter could set up a meeting with Michael Jordan.

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s offer to Bob Menery

Back in 2022, Khabib Nurmagomedov appeared on the Full Send podcast. Bob Menery, a part of the crew, posted a video of the conversation with the Dagestani. Nurmagomedov promised to give Menery three sheep if he could set up a meeting with Michael Jordan.

He also offered Kyle Forgeard a free dog as part of the deal. The former UFC lightweight champion could be spotted saying (via Sportskeeda): "If you make me and Michael Jordan meet, I am gonna give you three sheep."

Many consider Khabib Nurmagomedov one of the MMA GOATs. He often meets up with superstars from other sports as well. Nurmagomedov shares a good relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo. However, he has never met up with Jordan, yet. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Dana White offered to set up a meeting between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Michael Jordan

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s unique offer to Bob Menery was later brought to UFC CEO Dana White’s attention. White found the offer hilarious. However, he promised to fulfill Nurmagomedov’s wish. White revealed as quoted by Sportskeeda: "That is hilarious. I didn't know, he's never asked me that. He's never asked me to get him an intro with Jordan. But that would actually be awesome. I'm going to have to work on that now. It's incredible how Jordan transcends all different sports, and if you look at the similarities between Khabib and Jordan, you know, both killers, absolute killers and winners."

The statement came during White’s interview with Complex. The UFC CEO was waxing lyrical about the undefeated Dagestani and this specific matter was brought up. There is no documented evidence that White has already granted Nurmagomedov’s wish.

That said, Dana White is a busy entrepreneur. Apart from running a global powerhouse like UFC, he has other ongoing ventures. Hence, he might need a reminder to set up the much-awaited meeting.