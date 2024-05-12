When Khabib Nurmagomedov Interrupted Islam Makhachev's Interview to Hand Him the Championship Belt

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s love for Islam Makhachev appeared evident at UFC 242. After the fighter’s dominant victory over Davi Ramos, Khabib Nurmagomedov handed his lightweight championship belt to the fighter.

Islam Makhachev has credited a lot of his success to Khabib Nurmagomedov. As the fighter stuck by The Eagle throughout his major career-defining events, both Russian contenders were even rumored to be brothers at a certain point.

When Khabib Nurmagomedov Handed His Championship Belt To Islam Makhachev

Khabib Nurmagomedov is widely regarded as the greatest of all time in the UFC. The Eagle’s championship reign was an unforgettable time for fans as he defended his title against Conor McGregor and Justin Gaethje.

When Islam Makhachev was on his rise to fame, he faced Davi Ramos, a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu practitioner at UFC 242. The Russian contender managed to get the victory via a decision and earned respect from fans as an up-and-coming fighter.

In the post-fight press conference, a touching exchange between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev took place that touched fans.

As Makhachev was detailing his feelings regarding his victory, Nurmagomedov interrupted the fighter to hand over the lightweight championship belt that he owned. He uttered the words, “Future Champion” as he walked away. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Makhachev thanked The Eagle and expressed his desire to earn the belt. Soon after Nurmagomedov’s retirement, Islam chased the championship title and fulfilled the promise of becoming the champion.

Khabib Nurmagomedov had not completely retired from fighting as the former champion could be witnessed in the corners of fighters like Islam Makhachev and Belal Muhammad offering them guidance.

Also read: Are Islam Makhachev and Khabib Nurmagomedov Blood Relatives?

Islam Makhachev’s Message For Dustin Poirier Ahead Of UFC 302

Dustin Poirier enters as a challenger to take over Islam Makhachev’s lightweight championship belt at UFC 302. Although the American fighter is an underdog in the betting odds, Diamond looks to outstrike him and earn the title.

Fans and critics claim Dustin Poirier’s wrestling skills to be inferior to that of Makhachev. To that, the American contender responded with his own accolades. One of them is the fact that he holds a Black Belt in Brazilian Jiu Jitsu.

However, Makhachev completely disregards the fact. In an interview with TMZ, the Russian contender had a message for Dustin Poirier concerning the wrestling discourse.

Advertisement

“Dustin, be ready and wrestling a lot,” said Makhachev. The Russian contender anticipates the Diamond to execute his highly coveted guillotine and says he will ‘defend his neck’ against this move.

Islam Makhachev vs Dustin Poirier looks to be an interesting fight. As the Diamond performed a master class against Benoit Saint-Denis at UFC 299, his name was immediately placed for a title shot.