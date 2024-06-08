When Khabib Nurmagomedov Pleaded Michael Johnson To Quit Mid-Fight At UFC 205

UFC 205 was one of the most entertaining cards of all time. One of the highlights involved Khabib Nurmagomedov engaging in an intense dialogue while grappling with his opponent Michael Johnson.

In the final round, Nurmagomedov was captured pleading with Johnson to give up. Although he encouraged the American contender to keep fighting, it slowly evolved into The Eagle mauling Michael and telling him to stop resisting.

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s intense conversation with Michael Johnson mid-fight

Conor McGregor faced Eddie Alvarez at the historical UFC 205. This night at Madison Square Garden is often referred to as one of the highlights for the organization. However, Khabib Nurmagomedov’s fight against Michael Johnson remains an underrated gem.

The Eagle faced American lightweight Michael Johnson in a three-round clash. The Russian contender won every round and managed to outclass The Menace. The final round also encountered a fired-up Nurmagomedov talking to his opponent.

As Khabib grappled Johnson, he encouraged him to keep fighting. “Let’s go, get up. Get up Michael,” uttered The Eagle as he wrestled The Menace. He continued to maul his opponent as he remained to stay on top throughout the grappling exchange.

In the third round, Nurmagomedov was captured, begging Johnson to give up. “I need fight for the title,” said The Eagle mid-fight. The former lightweight champion delivered devastating blows while pleading with Michael to stop.

Khabib Nurmagomedov was also seen conversing with Dana White in between rounds. The Russian fighter was negotiating fights while facing Michael Johnson in the brutal lightweight clash.

Daniel Cormier dedicated a heartwarming message for Khabib Nurmagomedov

The highly successful UFC 302 had fans praising Dustin Poirier and Islam Makhachev. Both fighters gave it their all and the Russian contender successfully defended his lightweight championship title.

Former lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov was one of Islam’s cornermen. While he was in the arena, he encountered former champion Daniel Cormier. The duo is well-documented to be good friends and sparring partners.

The pair had not interacted with each other for over a year. As they met each other, Cormier and Nurmagomedov embraced. The former heavyweight champion posted a heartwarming message for his Russian friend that had fans melting.

“Hadn’t seen my little brother for 18 months. It was so good to see him,” wrote Cormier. DC further expressed his experience watching Nurmagomedov’s growth throughout his fighting career.

Cormier claimed he was proud of Nurmagomedov and his journey as a champion. Fans loved this interaction from the duo and praised the fighters’ friendship they shared.