When Khabib Nurmagomedov Refused to Attack Tony Ferguson Over His Mental Health Issues, 'Leave Him Alone'

Khabib Nurmagomedov will never stoop low enough to attack anyone personally. Ahead of their UFC 249 bout, Tony Ferguson and Khabib Nurmagomedov had brewed up significant bad blood between them. In the build-up to their fight, Nurmagomedov had addressed Ferguson as a "stupid fighter" and had also kicked his belt in the post-fight presser. As a matter of fact, these two fighters have previously been booked multiple times, but due to the health issues of each of them, the fight did not materialize.

Speaking at the Dominance MMA Media Day back in 2020, Khabib pointed out that he would never speak about Tony Ferguson’s mental health problems. The topic came up due to the hard times that Ferguson was facing at the time. Back in 2019, Ferguson’s wife obtained a restraining order against the UFC fighter. His wife also detailed that Ferguson was seeking help from a professional psychiatrist to solve his behavioral issues.

Naturally, this was a difficult situation for Ferguson to deal with, and Khabib Nurmagomedov understood his opponent’s vulnerability very well. Reflecting on the matter, Nurmagomedov stated, “Honestly, there's nothing personal here. I don't want to talk about his problem, like family stuff, mental stuff... This is his problem. Leave him alone. I don't want to talk about him, about his problems."

The Eagle also pointed out the fact that everyone in the UFC has a weak point inside them. And it is better not to meddle with them. The Dagestani fighter also stated that if Ferguson needed help, he must be provided with it. Unfortunately, the fight never happened, as, despite the two fighters being healthy, travel restrictions due to the pandemic resulted in the bout being canceled once more.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Khabib Nurmagomedov Net Worth - Salary and Career Earnings

Meanwhile, it seems that Khabib Nurmagomedov still has the same amount of respect for Tony Ferguson. Ferguson recently fought Michael Chisea at the UFC Abu Dhabi PPV. After losing his bout in a first round submission, Ferguson hinted at calling it a day to his career. Khabib Nurmagomedov, who was also present at the venue, had some heartfelt messages for Tony Ferguson.

Nurmagomedov wished all the best to Ferguson and stated that his life after UFC will be a new chapter. He also stated that Ferguson’s new life would be filled with joy and happiness all along. Well, Khabib Nurmagomedov might have been one of the deadliest fighters in the UFC. But when it comes to humility and good manners, there are few who can beat the Dagestani.

ALSO READ: Why Is ‘Khabib Nurmagomedov in Trouble’ Trending on the Internet? Find Out