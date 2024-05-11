When Khabib Nurmagomedov Said He Was Open to Being Friends With Conor McGregor After Historic UFC 229 Clash

Can you imagine fierce rivals becoming friends? It's not as far-fetched as you might think in the high-stakes world of UFC. Remember when Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor clashed at UFC 229? Their showdown wasn't just a fight; it was a battle, filled with intense trash-talk and a notorious bus attack leading up to it.

After Khabib's victory, the chaos didn’t end there. A massive brawl erupted, involving both camps. Amid this heated backdrop, Khabib dropped a bombshell — he was open to reconciling with McGregor someday. Surprising, right? Can time really turn fierce rivals into friends?

Did Khabib Nurmagomedov REALLY bury the hatchet with Conor McGregor?

During a revealing 2018 interview, Khabib Nurmagomedov opened up about the potential for a future friendship with Conor McGregor, despite their turbulent history. "Everything is possible," Khabib mused. "You know, the way we quarreled, same way we can reconcile. I think it’s possible, maybe just not now. Let’s see, time will tell. I did my job, I responded to him in the cage."

In the same interview, he said, " I can't speak with the words he speaks. I don't speak that dirty language."

Interestingly, despite their public spats and Khabib's dominant victory at UFC 229, there was a time when both fighters held mutual respect for each other’s abilities. Early in their careers, before the bad blood spilled over, they recognized each other’s talents. However, any notion of a friendship was dismissed by UFC President Dana White.

“They were never really boys; it was like a mutual [respect]," Dana clarified on the Games With Names podcast. "You are dealing with two hardcore alpha males. These guys are both killers. They both want to be the best."

This acknowledgment by Dana White underscores the complexity of their relationship. Although they were never friends, their early mutual respect hinted at a professional camaraderie that later evolved into one of the most intense rivalries in UFC history. So, what do you think? Can time and reflection turn these battle-hardened foes into friends, or is the rift too deep to bridge? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.