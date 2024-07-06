When Khabib Nurrmagomedov Revealed One Hilariously Strange Thing He’d Never Pay For

Khabib Nurmagomedov once revealed that he’d never pay for a UFC PPV. Speaking to Daniel Cormier, 'The Eagle' said he had special Russian links to stream PPV cards. Hence, he’d never spend money to buy a PPV.

In a video from the American Kickboxing Academy gym, Cormier could be seen telling Nurmagomedov to buy PPV from the ESPN app. He hilariously responded by saying that he had a Russian link to watch PPV cards.

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s hilarious reply to Daniel Cormier

Khabib Nurmagomedov, who was recently called a rat by Conor McGregor , used to train at the AKA gym during his days as an active fighter. On one resurfaced video, Cormier, another member of the gym, could be seen telling ‘The Eagle’, “Purchase the PPV buy button. It is on the ESPN app. Buy.”

To which Nurmagomedov replied, “Buy? We have Russian link. Never pay brother, never pay.”

Nurmagomedov is one of the highest-paid athletes in UFC history. However, he was still an up-and-comer at the time the video was recorded. His response was hilarious nonetheless.

Dana White is a big advocate of buying PPVs and has often claimed he’d find those who stream illegally. Seemingly, one of his biggest superstars ever actively did so.

‘The Eagle’, though, made the remark as a joke. He has been part of one of the biggest PPVs in UFC history, UFC 229. His UFC 229 fight with Conor McGregor sold 2.4 million pay-per-views, the highest in UFC history.

How many PPVs did Khabib Nurmagomedov headline in his career?

Khabib Nurmagomedov headlined four PPV cards in his career. His lightweight title fight against Al Iaquinta at UFC 223 was the first time ‘The Eagle’ headlined a PPV card.

He was then the main event opposite Conor McGregor at UFC 229. Nurmagomedov also defended his title against Dustin Poirier at UFC 242 and Justin Gaethje at UFC 254. Both fights headlined the respective cards.

Nurmagomedov hung up the gloves after his fight against Gaethje, citing his father’s demise as the reason. He had an incredible 29-0 professional record, including a record of 13-0 in the UFC.