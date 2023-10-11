When Khabib offered EPIC advice to fan who wanted to fight Masvidal claiming he slept with his girlfriend

Jorge Masvidal recently retired after a long 20-year career from UFC. He last fought Gilbert Burns in a co-main event at Miami. He lost via unanimous decision and then announced this was his last fight. he is now retired from MMA.

Gamebred rebuilt his career after knocking out Ben Askran with a flying knee in just five seconds and to date, it is one the most vicious knockouts in the history of this sport. The former BMF champion is loved by fans. There was one moment when a fan claimed he wanted to Masvidal as he hooked up with his girlfriend and he asked lightweight king Khabib for tips on how to train so he could beat Gamebred.

Khabib advice to fan on fight Jorge Masvidal

A Twitter user posted a clip on Twitter that Khabib was meeting his fans and clicking pictures with them. A fan suddenly popped out of people and sought help from The Eagle he said "I wanna be like a fighter. Like just recently, my girlfriend went out in Miami and she just told me she was having a girl's night. And then she ended up hooking up with Jorge Masvidal. Like he slept with her," the fan explains. "So, now, I want to fight that guy.

He told the champion he wanted to learn how to fight as he wanted to fight Masvidal. He recently hooked up with his girlfriend he wanted revenge to which The Eagle replied “How old are you 26, it's too old for this "I think, uhh, you have to buy a dog."

Khabib advised fans candidly you to old to start MMA and beat a high-caliber fighter like Masvidal you could rather buy a dog than have a chance against Gamebred.

