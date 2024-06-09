When Kim Kardashian Revealed Kris Jenner ‘Believed’ Her Close Friend Nicole Was Murdered by OJ Simpson

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to domestic violence, murder, and death.

O.J. Simpson, apart from his professional career, is also known for the infamous murder case of his wife and her male friend, Ron Goldman. He passed away on April 10, 2024, at the age of 76, following his battle with cancer.

Meanwhile, Kris Jenner and the Kardashians often spoke about Nicole, who was a close friend of the 68-year-old American personality. However, not every Kardashian was in favor of the former NFL player’s ex-wife.

Kris, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, defended her friend and knew several things about her disturbing marriage to O.J. Simpson. As per what she wrote in her 2011 memoir, Nicole was “beaten up by O.J Simpson.”

The San Diego native further stated that Nicole used to keep all the proofs “in the form of photographs” and “documented 17 years of abuse.”

Kris wrote that Simpson’s ex-wife wanted someone to be aware of what was happening to her and that someone happened to be Jenner so that she “could be a witness.”

However, her then-husband Robert Kardashian was part of the late NFL player Simpson’s defense team during the famous trial.

It is also reported that Robert, being part of Simpson’s defense team, resulted in trouble for the Kardashian family, and this was also the period when Kris filed for divorce.

Kim Kardashian once revealed that Kris Jenner believed O.J. Simpson killed wife Nicole

Meanwhile, amid all this, Kim Kardashian was too young to take on this situation. During an interview with David Letterman, the reality star stated that her mother was not afraid to speak about what she felt.

The 43-year-old stated that Kris “believed” that Nicole, who used to be “her friend,” was killed by Simpson, which was “really traumatizing for her."

The Skims owner said that the situation caused so much chaos in her family that “tore” them “apart,” and when they used to visit their father’s home, “it was a whole other situation there.”

O.J. Simpson was suspected of domestic violence and jealousy

O.J. Simpson, who was acquitted of a double murder of his ex-wife and her friend in 1995, was suspected of domestic violence and jealousy.

Although he was referred not guilty by a criminal court, another jury unanimously found him liable in 1997.

It was also reported in the Los Angeles Times on June 23, 1994, that Nicole repeatedly called 911 to escape from her ex-husband and told that Simpson broke into her house.

The former Buffalo Bills player was even accused of hiding in the bushes and spying on Nicole, as per her close friend Faye Resnick, which she claimed in the docuseries The Life and Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson.

The two got married in 1985 and welcomed two kids together before splitting in 1992, two years before Nicole and her male friend were found dead outside her condominium in Los Angeles.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence, assault, or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for this.

