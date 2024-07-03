When Kim Kardashian Shaded Ex-Husband Kris Humphries by Calling Their Wedding ‘Gay’ After Failed 72-Day Marriage

Kim Kardashian has always been in the spotlight for her relationships, and one of the most talked-about was her brief marriage to NBA star Kris Humphries. Married in 2011, their union lasted just 72 days, sparking rumors that the wedding was a publicity stunt. Recently, Kim made headlines again for a comment she made about this short-lived marriage.

Kim Kardashian’s controversial comment on her wedding to Kris Humphries

On an episode of her reality show, The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian joked about her wedding to Kris Humphries, calling it a "gay wedding."

Kim said, “I love a gay weddings. I haven’t been to a gay wedding since my second wedding.” This remark hinted at her brief marriage to Kris, suggesting it was more of a spectacle than a serious commitment.

This comment didn't sit well with Kris. According to a report in RadarOnline.com, an insider close to Kris Humphries reacted to Kim's comment, stating, “He does not understand why Kim continues to think he’s gay.”

The report stated that the source continued, “It’s infuriating. Kim needs to move on, just like he has. She really should not drag his name through the mud after all of these years.” This highlighted Kris' frustration with Kim's remarks and his desire to leave the past behind.

Kim Kardashian’s reflections on the marriage

Kim has spoken about her marriage to Kris Humphries on various occasions. In a May 2017 episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, she reflected on why she rushed into the marriage. She said, “[Before the marriage, I was thinking,] ‘Holy sh*t, I’m 30 years old. I better get this together. I better get married.’”