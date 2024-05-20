When Kim Kardashian Teased Kendall Jenner About Her Dating History With NBA Stars

Besides being one of the most influential families in the entertainment industry, the Kardashians are known for their ability to laugh at themselves. Loyal viewers of their reality TV show can attest to their knack for teasing one another.

An instance of this was when Kim Kardashian humorously reminded her younger sister, Kendall Jenner, about her past relationships with NBA stars.

Around that time, Kendall, the 27-year-old model, was allegedly dating Bad Bunny, the Puerto Rican singing sensation. The rumor mill started churning in, with People Magazine then reporting that their relationship was growing serious.

Nevertheless, Bad Bunny, born Benito Antonio Martínez Oio, was not the first renowned man Kendall has been linked with, as Kim Kardashian whimsically reminded everyone. She used a playful t-shirt to bring up the matter.

On June 4, the 42-year-old reality star playfully twirled on TikTok, donning a t-shirt dubbed the “Kendall Starting Five”. Her nine-year-old daughter, North West, joined her. The t-shirt showcased pictures of Kendall ensconced within images of five NBA players she had purportedly dated.

The images included Blake Griffin, Ben Simmons, Jordan Clarkson, Kyle Kuzma, and her latest alleged beau, Devin Booker. Interestingly, this wasn't the first time Kardashian had sported the t-shirt—it was also featured at the end of the season-three trailer for The Kardashians.

Kendell Jenner's NBA Romance Timeline: From Jordan Clarkson to Devin Booker

The timeline of Kendell Jenner's romances with NBA stars begins with Jordan Clarkson in 2016, but their relationship ended within a year. A year later, in 201, rumors linked her with Blake Griffin, but this romance fizzled out in 2018.

Then Ben Simmons came into the picture with Jenner appearing at multiple 76ers games to show support during their on-off relationship. They officially ended things in 2019. The same year, the supermodel was briefly associated with Lakers player, Kyle Kuzma.

Arguably her most significant relationship in the NBA sphere was with Devin Booker. They began dating in 2020 and broke up officially in November, with several hiatuses in between.

Suns games attendance and vacation photos shared were the norm during their relationship. They were last spotted together at the 2022 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York.

Before her marriage to the music icon Kanye West, Kim Kardashian also had her share of sports-star romances. She was briefly married to NBA's Kris Humphries and dated Reggie Bush, the former NFL player, for a time.

