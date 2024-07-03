When Klay Thompson Opened Up on Being Arrested for a Bag of Weed During College Years

Trigger Warning: The following article contains mentions of drug use.

In a 2022 interview on the All The Smoke podcast hosted by Stephen Jackson and Matt Barnes, Klay Thompson opened up about an incident related to weed during his college days at Washington State University.

It was supposed to be a fun night of gaming for Klay, but the situation got intense out of nowhere as the cops got involved.

Klay Thompson's recollection of the marijuana incident

On the All The Smoke podcast hosted by Stephen Jackson and Matt Barnes, Klay Thompson candidly shared details of the night he was pulled over.

The Dallas Mavericks star said that the day began great as his team, Washington State University, won the game against USC, where he scored 22 points. After the game, Klay was planning to relax with marijuana in his possession and play a Rock Band video game.

However, as Klay was near his house, he slowed down to turn into his driveway, and that's when the flashing lights appeared behind him. Thompson highlighted his initial reaction: "As I pull into my driveway, I see flashing lights and think, 'No way, what's happening?'”

Klay Thompson was actually confronted by police officers due to a broken taillight and the smell of marijuana. Despite initially questioning the legality of the search, Thompson complied with the officers' request to search his vehicle, and soon, the police discovered a small quantity in Thompson's possession.

Advertisement

Klay mentioned, "I was frustrated, and they put me in handcuffs. I said, 'For a bag of weed?’”

All of this led to Thompson’s brief detention in the back of a police car. During that moment, Klay reflected on the potential disappointment of his parents, especially his father, Mychal Thompson, a former NBA player and prominent figure in basketball circles.

Eventually, Thompson was let go and not formally charged with a crime, but as he predicted, his father was disappointed in him. Mychal Thompson expressed this during an interview on the Max & Marcellus Show on 710ESPN. — "I can't put into words how disappointed I am in my son."

Impact on Klay Thompson's NBA career

Despite the marijuana incident during his college days, Klay Thompson's NBA career has been illustrious and largely unaffected. Selected by the Golden State Warriors with the 11th overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft, Thompson quickly became a key player for the team.

Advertisement

Over his NBA career, he has maintained impressive statistics, averaging 19.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game. Thompson's terrific shooting has been crucial to the Warriors' success, as he formed the Splash Bros duo with Steph Curry. After winning four NBA championships with the Warriors, Thompson joined the Dallas Mavericks in the summer of 2024.